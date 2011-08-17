BORN FROM THE ASHES: Big Tech Companies Founded During Busts And Recessions

Photo: Peter Kaminski via Flickr

The economy may be heading into another recession.That means tougher going for startups — tighter funding, tight-fisted consumers, and fewer exit opportunities.



So what?

In fact, starting out during a recession can be good — it forces companies to build real businesses with real customer appeal rather than relying on concepts and slideware, and tends to enforce long-lasting fiscal discipline.

Perhaps that’s why some of the biggest names in high-tech started out during bad economic times. We looked back through the years and found 10 tech companies that started during (or very close to) economic recessions.

They’re all still around today, and some of them are among the biggest success stories in the industry, both old and new.

Groupon launched in November 2008 and is now ready for a huge IPO. A new spin on coupons turned out to be a great business in the recession, and Groupon got out to a huge head start. Although the company's IPO might not be as hot as once anticipated, it will still probably value Groupon at more than $10 billion. Social game maker Playdom was founded in 2008 and sold for more than $500 million in 2010. Disney bought the company last year for up to $763 million -- $563 million up front and up to $200 million in performance-linked incentives. Data storage company Isilon was founded in the dot-com bust and sold last year for $2.5 billion. Isilon almost sank under the weight of an ugly accounting scandal, but cofounder Sujal Patel reclaimed the CEO role in 2007, turned it around, and sold it to EMC for $2.5 billion last year. Sony-Ericsson kicked off as a joint venture in October 2001, right after the dot-com collapse. The company was founded in the wake of the dot-com bust and rose to become the fourth-largest mobile phone maker in the world by 2009. Sony-Ericsson still ships tens of millions of phones a year, but has fallen a bit thanks to the smartphone onslaught led by Apple and the rise of low-cost feature phones from China -- now it's in 10th place worldwide, according to the most recent quarterly report from Gartner. Bungie was founded in 1991 before creating the billion-dollar Halo franchise for Microsoft One of the few successful tech companies to emerge out of the recession of 1990 and 1991, Bungie became a successful game developer, mostly for the Mac platform. Microsoft saw Halo demonstrated at MacWorld 1999 and bought the company for a reported price of between $20 million and $40 million. Halo became a multibillion-dollar game franchise and is largely responsible for establishing the Xbox as a must-have console for hardcore games. Microsoft spun Bungie back out into an independent company in 2007. ARM was founded during the disastrous downturn that started in 1990 and now powers most of the world's smartphones. The recession of the early 1990s hit hard in the U.K., lasting for almost three years. ARM was founded right near the beginning of that dip. Processors based on its designs now power most of the smartphones and tablet computers in the world, and let the company earn about $45 million on $190 million in sales last quarter. Electronic Arts was founded in May 1982, right in the middle of the worst recession since the Great Depression. The company has gone on to dominate the video game industry for more than 20 years, with some of its most popular franchises -- Madden! -- and sales of about $4 billion a year. It's worth almost $7 billion on the market today. Adobe was founded in 1982 and has fantastic profit margins to this day. The ongoing battle of HTML5 versus Flash tends to overshadow the fact that Adobe completely dominates the market for design software and has the kind of profit margins that only few tech companies enjoy: in the last four quarters, it has earned about $1 billion a year on more than $4 billion in sales. Its market cap stands at more than $12 billion. Microsoft was founded during the mid-70s oil shock. Microsoft actually hit the two-fer -- it was founded in New Mexico in April 1975, right after the end of the recession that kicked off in 1973, and then re-incorporated in Washington state in June 1981, just as the deep recession of the early 1980s started. Hewlett-Packard was founded at the end of the Great Depression. Dave Hewlett and Bill Packard formed their company in this garage in 1939. Technically it wasn't a recession -- the Great Depression officially lasted from 1929 through 1933, and was followed by a second deep recession in 1937 and '38. But 1939 was still a tough year, with world trade still lower than it was 10 years before and unemployment at a shocking 17%. Most historians agree the Depression didn't really end until September 1939, when Hitler invaded Poland and kicked off World War II. Even more companies were founded right before a recession, then lived through it and thrived. Although they weren't founded during or near a recession, some companies founded in the late 1990s managed to survive the dot-com bust and emerge as leaders, including Salesforce.com (1999), Akamai (1999), and -- most famously -- Google (1998). That could bode well for companies that powered through the Great Recession, like Zynga (founded 2007) and Facebook (founded 2004). Now, check out some more veterans of the dot-com era. THEY STILL EXIST: Startups That Survived The Dot-Com Bust And Are Ready To Cash In On The New Boom.

