25 promising tech companies to work for if you're just graduating from college

While you may have aspirations of starting your career in the tech world at a place like Google or Facebook, your best bet for finding a job may actually be at mid-sized tech companies that are gaining momentum.
At least that’s what Wealthfront, an online financial investment management company, suggests.
Companies like Warby Parker and Slack may not have revenue in the billions like Google just yet, but they already have a cult following and billion-dollar valuations that will likely project them to even bigger and better things. Why wouldn’t you want to be on board for the ride?
To help you find these promising tech companies, Wealthfront just released its 2016 Career-launching Companies List, which includes 136 companies with revenues between $US20 million and $US300 million that are on a trajectory to grow at a rate in excess of 50% over at least the next four years.
Below are an unranked sampling of some of the great companies to consider applying to. For the full list, head over to Wealthfront.
Luminosity offers online brain training programs out of its headquarters in San Francisco, California.
Minted offers crowdsourced graphic designs and content out of its headquarters in San Francisco, California.
NastyGal is an online fashion destination that sells vintage clothing, shoes, and accessories based in Los Angeles, California.
Pinterest is a social bookmarking site that visually showcases user interests based in San Francisco, California.
POPSUGAR is a content publication network specializing in entertainment, fashion, parenting, fitness, and food based in San Francisco, California.
Rent The Runway offers designer dresses and accessory rentals out of its headquarters in New York, New York.
Slack offers enterprise communications software out of its headquarters in San Francisco, California.
SoundCloud is an online audio distribution platform for musicians and listeners based in San Francisco, California.
Squarespace offers consumer-focused online publishing tools out of its headquarters in New York, New York.
Upwork is an online staffing marketplace connecting freelancers with jobs based in Redwood City, California.
