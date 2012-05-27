Great Summer Travel Deals

Starting to plan out your summer vacation this Memorial Day weekend? The right summer travel deal can get you a lot farther, for less. Here are some of Credit Card Outlaw‘s favourites:



1. Capital One Venture Rewards and the Gold Delta SkyMiles airline credit card. Both offer $0 intro annual fee for the first year and lucrative miles bonuses; with Capital One Venture Rewards you’ll earn 10,000 bonus miles (can be used on any airline, or toward any travel expense) and earn an additional 2 miles for each $1 spent on the card. With the Gold Delta SkyMiles credit card, you’ll earn 30,000 bonus miles which can be used toward booking Award Travel flights on Delta. Also worth noting: Capital One has no foreign transaction fees, making it an ideal card for summer travel if you happen to go overseas.

2. Last-minute cruise deals from travel deals sites such as Priceline and Travelocity. Big travel sites can often use their relationships and marketing weight to lock down better deals for their site’s users. For example, right now Travelocity has a Memorial Day sale on cruises — you can get a $25 gas card, plus up to “$400 Cash Back, Free Upgrades, and Great Rates” on Carnival cruises.

3. Airline-initiated last-minute summer travel deals. These are a bit more tricky, as you aren’t given much notice in advance, and there are restrictions on which dates you can book. Still, for the frugality fanatic, nothing feels better than getting a flight to your favourite getaway for half (or less) of what you were expecting to pay. JetBlue Airways is a great airline to check on regularly via their web site and Twitter feed. You can also find promotions on JetBlue’s site, such as this current one for a Vegas getaway: “Receive 2 Complimentary Show Tickets for the Best Shows in Las Vegas! Receive up to two (2) complimentary show tickets per stay (based on double occupancy) at select participating MGM Resorts shows with a minimum 3+ night package stay. Book May 10 through June 26, 2012 for travel May 28 through December 20, 2012.” Blackout dates apply.

4. Check your email. We have become desensitised to promotional offers, due to all the spam we get in our inboxes. Don’t be too sceptical, though: airline and travel deal sites often send out targeted offers to customers they want to “re-engage.” If it is a legitimate email sent from the airline or travel site’s own domain name, read through it and see what deals might provide an unexpected boost to your travel plans.

Disclosures: We’re a credit card promotions site, and as such we maintain financial relationships with numerous banks and financial institutions, including some of the offers and cards mentioned or featured herein. This article originally appeared in slightly different form on Credit Card Outlaw‘s Travel Deals vertical.

