32 Awesome Sports Bars In Big Cities Around The US

The Final Four may have surprised NCAA fans across the country this year, but that doesn’t mean they won’t be turning out in droves to watch the final games.
Derek Hembree and Clint Lanier, authors of the book “Bucket List Bars,” helped us find some of the best sports bars in big cities around the U.S.
Check out one of these venues for this weekend’s Final Four games this weekend, and the championship game on Monday.
Stats
300 Marietta Street NW
What sets Stats apart is the personal beer taps at select tables, which means no need to catch the bartender's attention. The 70+ high-def TVs and $US1 cinerator shots on game day? Those are just perks.
Diesel Filling Station
870 Highland Avenue
It may be 'a bit divey,' but Diesel has everything a sports lover needs, including plenty of TVs, a huge beer selection, darts and arcade games, and great pub food. Bonus: Many of their tables have outlets to charge phones or iPads.
The Tavern
922 W. 12th Street
Austin residents often say 'you're never too far from 12th and Lamar,' referring to the location of The Tavern. It's one of Austin's oldest and best sports bars, with big screens, great drafts, and their must-try specialty: white wings.
Mister Tramps Sports Bar and Cafe
8565 Research Boulevard
Mister Tramps is known for their local and craft beers, and unique drunk foods menu. If you're going with a big group, call ahead and reserve a private space just for you and your friends.
McGreevy's
911 Boylston Street
With an impressive, 220-year history, McGreevy's was THE sports pub at the turn of the century, and that hasn't changed. Professional athletes, politicians, and businessmen often frequent here, mingling with diehard Boston fans alike.
Jerry Remy's
1265 Boylston Street
The first president of Red Sox Nation opened up this sports bar in his own name to give dedicated Red Sox fans a game-watching haven. With three locations across the city, patrons often boast that 'it has more TVs than Best Buy.'
Game On!
82 Lansdown Street
Game On! has an expansive layout that features more than 90 HDTVs, private party rooms, and an impressive sound system. If you're feeling lucky, Game On! often holds ticket giveaways to nearly every sporting event in the Greater Boston Area.
Will's Northwoods Inn
3030 N. Racine Avenue
Often found at the top of every 'Best Chicago Sports Bars' list, Will's actually tends to cater toward Wisconsin sports fans. Come for the unbeatable game-day drink specials, stay for the fried cheese curds and good-natured team rivalries.
The Globe Pub
1934 Irving Park Road
Soccer and rugby are the sports of choice in this North Center neighbourhood spot, but it's a great place to catch any game -- especially with one of their signature cocktails in hand.
Christies Sports Bar
2811 McKinney Avenue
Christies may not be the fanciest place around, but it hits all the marks: cheap beer, tasty wings, and multiple screens. In the Uptown Arts District, it shines in its simplicity.
The Owner's Box
55 S. Lamar Street
On the other end of the spectrum is The Owner's Box in the downtown Dallas Omni Hotel, an expansive place boasting all of today's technological advancements -- including private TVs at various tables, and even above the urinals in the bathroom.
Blake Street Tavern
2301 Blake Street
Blake Street Tavern isn't just another sports bar with tons of TVs -- it has a flowing, multiroom layout, allowing the bar to screen multiple games at once. While you're there, don't miss out on the tavern's award-winning menu specializing in green chilli plates.
Jackson's Sports Rock
1520 20th Street
Jackson's is, in a word, massive: over 30,000 square feet, with indoor and outdoor bar space. It's a bar with great amenities, like a free bus to and from the Broncos Invesco field on game day, and a flat fee open bar for private events.
Wash Park Sports Alley
266B S. Downing Street
Wash Park Sports Alley is a cozy and intimate dive-type bar. Its underground location makes for a dark, sultry ambience, but there's plenty of light coming from the TVs -- one stationed in front of every table.
San Francisco Saloon
11501 W. Pico Boulevard
The name of this pub may be a bit misleading given its Los Angeles location, but San Fran transplants line up for its tasty burgers, strong drinks, and camaraderie around Bay Area sports teams.
Located on the infamous Hollywood Boulevard, Goal has a great layout that offers optimal views of their TV screens and clever twists on pub favourites. Get their Irish nachos with prime rib and kick back with a cold one.
Sandbar Sports Grill
3064 Grand Avenue
This sports bar revolves around the University of Michigan, so it's usually packed with students and fans looking to feel closer to home. But don't be discouraged by the college vibe if that's not your thing, because it only means that drinks are cheap and food is well-portioned.
Will Call Miami
700 NE 2nd Avenue
At Will Call, every spot in the joint is in view of a TV, so you won't miss a game no matter where you sit. Their menu is killer, with options like the Mahi Reuben, that's not typically found on the menus of other sports bars.
Cooter Brown's
509 S. Carrollton Avenue
Cooter Brown's is picked as the best sports bar in NOLA year after year. It features signature New Orleans food like soft shell crab, shrimp po' boys, and alligator sausage, and upward of 40 beers on tap at any given time.
The Rusty Nail
1100 Constance Street
If scotch is your drink of choice, then look no further than The Rusty Nail. Choose between their 30+ varieties of scotch whisky, and watch the game on a massive 86-inch screen from stadium-style seating.
The Garden at Studio Square
35-33 36th Street, Astoria
Beer gardens are open, noisy and, of course, they're all about beer. The Garden at Studio Square takes it a step further and adds 30 flat-screens and a 160-inch outdoor screen, making for a rowdy at-the-game experience.
Standings
43 E. 7th Street, Manhattan
Often vying for 'Best Sports Bar in New York,' Standings makes it a point to be as honest a sports bar as you can find. Here there are no allegiances or rivalries, everybody is welcome to simply revel in the age and atmosphere of a true (read: old) sports bar. They have a great beer selection and casual atmosphere.
Claudia's Sports Pub & Grill
3006 SE Hawthorne Boulevard
Claudia's, which opened its doors in 1958, comes with a lot of history and a reputation as a friendly and approachable sports bar. Get here early and grub on pizza or burgers.
Big Al's
14950 SW Barrows Road
Big Al's, a massive sports bar in Beaverton, Ore., was designed to resemble a football stadium. With multiple big screen TVs and its own Jumbotron, finding the perfect vantage point is never a problem.
Boxcar Ale House
3407 Gilman Avenue West
The Boxcar Ale House, a humble, no-nonsense dive bar, has traditional pub grub -- the perfect companion to watching your favourite team -- as well as cheap beer and plenty of TVs. During commercials, try your hand at darts, pool, or ping pong.
Spitfire Seattle
2219 4th Avenue
Spitfire is a bit more hip and polished than Boxcar, offering dozens of flatscreens and a giant projector for game day. Come for the crowds, the enthusiasm, and the great food (during happy hour it's just $US7 for a pound of hot wings).
Buffalo Billiards
1330 19th Street NW
Any place that covers its pool tables with tarps on game day has got to know a thing or two about showing fans a good time. Between the cheap beer, the loud game-watchers and the great pub grub, this is one the best places to catch the game in D.C.
Mason Inn
2408 Wisconsin Avenue NW
There's something about Mason Inn that makes people want to mingle. Five minutes in front of the long bar and you're chatting with someone about a huge play or having friendly banter about the best players. You won't find anything short of a memorable experience.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.