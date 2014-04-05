32 Awesome Sports Bars In Big Cities Around The US

Will’s Northwoods Inn Will’s Northwoods Inn in Chicago is a popular hangout for Badgers fans.

The Final Four may have surprised NCAA fans across the country this year, but that doesn’t mean they won’t be turning out in droves to watch the final games.

Derek Hembree and Clint Lanier, authors of the book “Bucket List Bars,” helped us find some of the best sports bars in big cities around the U.S.

Check out one of these venues for this weekend’s Final Four games this weekend, and the championship game on Monday.

