Great Scott! The DeLorean is going back into production

Time machine not included. (Source: Wiki/TimeTeamCar)

It’s no hoverboard, but the second best thing out of “Back to the Future” is coming. DMC is officially putting the classic DeLorean back into production.

Don’t expect to see one on every corner though, with the company planning to build an initial run of just 300 vehicles to begin with. It’ll also be slow to get those cars out, with just one car per month rolling off the production line. However, DMC CEO Stephen Wynne says he eventually wants to make one per week.

DMC bought what was left of the old DeLorean company 30 years ago and has since spent that time restoring and reselling models and selling them for between $US45,000-$US55,000. The break into building them again is thanks to a new law in the US which exempts small volume car manufacturer from the safety requirements of new car makers.

The 2017 model DeLorean will look the same as the classic model, both inside and out, but will be updated with newer suspension systems and a new engine from a third party supplier.

The new engine will finally give the car some much needed poke, likely to put out over 200kW of power while also meeting modern emissions requirements. It’s expected to retail for around $US100,000.

The wheels will also be moving up to 17-inch or 18-inch size due to performance tyres not being made for the original 14- and 15-inch rims.

Assuming it all still goes ahead, the first new DeLorean is expected to roll off the production line in the first quarter of 2017.

