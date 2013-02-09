Great Romantic Restaurants In 10 Major Cities Around The Country

With Valentine’s Day less than a week away, it’s time to get a restaurant reservation on the calendar, if you haven’t already.The food-loving editors at Zagat shared their picks for must-try romantic restaurants in 10 major cities around the country, giving us two options in each place.

These romantic restaurants are definitely worth a visit, on Valentine’s Day or for any other special occasion.

ATLANTA: Canoe

4199 Paces Ferry Road

Food: 27
Service: 27
Cost: $50

Chef Carvel Gould serves up exceptional food at this upscale restaurant overlooking the Chattahoochee River. Prices are high, but the service and setting make it worth your while.

ATLANTA: Bacchanalia

1198 Howell Mill Road

Food: 29
Service: 28
Cost: $111

Consistently one of the top-rated restaurants in Atlanta, this New American hotspot has a great wine list, stellar staff, and retro-chic interior.

AUSTIN: Peche

208 W. 4th Street

Food: 24
Service: 21
Cost: $38

Order a retro-style cocktail made with absinthe while you dine on seasonal French cuisine at this trendy restaurant in Austin's Warehouse District.

AUSTIN: Fabi + Rosi

BOSTON: O Ya

9 East St.

Food: 29
Serving: 27
Cost: $118

One of Boston's most romantic spots is this unmarked izakaya in the Leather District, which has stellar food and an extensive sake list.

BOSTON: Lala Rokh

97 Mt Vernon St.

Food: 23
Serving: 23
Cost: $43

The staff gets high marks at this cozy Persian eatery on Beacon Hill, as do the food and ambiance.

CHICAGO: North Pond

2610 N Cannon Dr.

Food: 26
Serving: 26
Cost: $74

Chef Bruce Sherman does wonders at this farm-to-table affair in a 'pastoral' setting in Lincoln Park. Enjoy the views, service, and peaceful atmosphere.

CHICAGO: Les Nomades

222 E Ontario St.

Food: 28
Serving: 28
Cost: $123

Located in a townhouse in Streeterville, this French restaurant is peaceful and filled with flowers, according to Zagat. The food and wine get high marks, though the prices make it a 'special occasions only' kind of place.

LOS ANGELES: Michael's on Naples Ristorante

5620 E. Second St.

Food: 28
Decor: 25
Cost: $56

Take in a cocktail at rooftop bar before heading downstairs for some first-rate Italian at this Long Beach hotspot.

LOS ANGELES: Tres by José Andrés

465 S. La Cienega Blvd.

Food: 29
Decor: 27
Cost: $53

This chic spot in the lobby of the SLS at Beverly Hills is known for its impeccable service and quirky Phillipe Starck decor.

NEW YORK CITY: Mas (Farmhouse)

39 Downing St.

Food: 28
Service: 27
Cost: $92

This hotspot in the West Village is known for its simple but inventive cuisine and warm staff. But don't be surprised when the bill arrives; chef Galen Zamarra's food is a splurge.

NEW YORK CITY: Peasant

194 Elizabeth St.

Food: 24
Service: 20
Cost: $58

NoLiTa's Peasant serves up unforgettable Italian from a wood-fired grill; check out the cellar wine bar before dining.

PHILADELPHIA: Talula's Garden

210 W Washington Square

Food: 27
Service: 25
Cost: $63

This collaboration between Stephen Starr and Aimee Olexy serves up inventive American cuisine. Head back when the weather warms up and nab a seat in the delightful garden out back.

PHILADELPHIA: Vetri

1312 Spruce St.

Food: 29
Service: 28
Cost: $202

Located in a townhouse in Washington Square West, this Italian delight from chef Marc Vetri is pricey, with a price-fixe only menu that starts at $155, but worth it for a special evening, says Zagat.

PORTLAND: Genoa

2832 SE Belmont St.

Food: 28
Service: 28
Cost: $85

Splurge on the five-course tasting menu at this Belmont restaurant, known for its artistic plates and Italian flair.

PORTLAND: Portland City Grill

111 SW 5th Ave.

Food: 26
Service: 25
Cost: $42

The most romantic thing about this New American restaurant may be the view: It's located on the 30th floor of the U.S. Bancorp Tower in downtown Portland.

SAN FRANCISCO: Gitane

6 Claude Ln.

Food: 24
Service: 22
Cost: $53

Enjoy the French-Spanish plates at this downtown getaway with a sexy atmosphere and innovative cocktails.

SAN FRANCISCO: Aziza

5800 Geary Blvd.

Food: 26
Service: 25
Cost: $58

Chef Mourad Lahlou gives Moroccan cuisine a California twist at this romantic spot, located in Outer Richmond.

WASHINGTON DC: Rasika

633 D St. NW

Food: 28
Service: 26
Cost: $51

Zagat calls this modern Indian emporium in the Penn Quarter 'mind-blowing,' with well-educated waiters and a brilliant sommelier.

WASHINGTON DC: Vermillion

1120 King St., Alexandria, VA

Food: 26
Service: 24
Cost: $51

A farm-to-table restaurant in Old Town with New American cuisine and a romantic dining room.

