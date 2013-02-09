Great Romantic Restaurants In 10 Major Cities Around The Country

Photo: Shutterstock
With Valentine’s Day less than a week away, it’s time to get a restaurant reservation on the calendar, if you haven’t already.The food-loving editors at Zagat shared their picks for must-try romantic restaurants in 10 major cities around the country, giving us two options in each place.
These romantic restaurants are definitely worth a visit, on Valentine’s Day or for any other special occasion.
Food: 27
Service: 27
Cost: $50
Chef Carvel Gould serves up exceptional food at this upscale restaurant overlooking the Chattahoochee River. Prices are high, but the service and setting make it worth your while.
Food: 29
Service: 28
Cost: $111
Consistently one of the top-rated restaurants in Atlanta, this New American hotspot has a great wine list, stellar staff, and retro-chic interior.
Food: 24
Service: 21
Cost: $38
Order a retro-style cocktail made with absinthe while you dine on seasonal French cuisine at this trendy restaurant in Austin's Warehouse District.
Food: 29
Serving: 27
Cost: $118
One of Boston's most romantic spots is this unmarked izakaya in the Leather District, which has stellar food and an extensive sake list.
Food: 23
Serving: 23
Cost: $43
The staff gets high marks at this cozy Persian eatery on Beacon Hill, as do the food and ambiance.
Food: 26
Serving: 26
Cost: $74
Chef Bruce Sherman does wonders at this farm-to-table affair in a 'pastoral' setting in Lincoln Park. Enjoy the views, service, and peaceful atmosphere.
Food: 28
Serving: 28
Cost: $123
Located in a townhouse in Streeterville, this French restaurant is peaceful and filled with flowers, according to Zagat. The food and wine get high marks, though the prices make it a 'special occasions only' kind of place.
Food: 28
Decor: 25
Cost: $56
Take in a cocktail at rooftop bar before heading downstairs for some first-rate Italian at this Long Beach hotspot.
Food: 29
Decor: 27
Cost: $53
This chic spot in the lobby of the SLS at Beverly Hills is known for its impeccable service and quirky Phillipe Starck decor.
Food: 28
Service: 27
Cost: $92
This hotspot in the West Village is known for its simple but inventive cuisine and warm staff. But don't be surprised when the bill arrives; chef Galen Zamarra's food is a splurge.
Food: 24
Service: 20
Cost: $58
NoLiTa's Peasant serves up unforgettable Italian from a wood-fired grill; check out the cellar wine bar before dining.
Food: 27
Service: 25
Cost: $63
This collaboration between Stephen Starr and Aimee Olexy serves up inventive American cuisine. Head back when the weather warms up and nab a seat in the delightful garden out back.
Food: 29
Service: 28
Cost: $202
Located in a townhouse in Washington Square West, this Italian delight from chef Marc Vetri is pricey, with a price-fixe only menu that starts at $155, but worth it for a special evening, says Zagat.
Food: 28
Service: 28
Cost: $85
Splurge on the five-course tasting menu at this Belmont restaurant, known for its artistic plates and Italian flair.
Food: 26
Service: 25
Cost: $42
The most romantic thing about this New American restaurant may be the view: It's located on the 30th floor of the U.S. Bancorp Tower in downtown Portland.
Food: 24
Service: 22
Cost: $53
Enjoy the French-Spanish plates at this downtown getaway with a sexy atmosphere and innovative cocktails.
Food: 26
Service: 25
Cost: $58
Chef Mourad Lahlou gives Moroccan cuisine a California twist at this romantic spot, located in Outer Richmond.
Food: 28
Service: 26
Cost: $51
Zagat calls this modern Indian emporium in the Penn Quarter 'mind-blowing,' with well-educated waiters and a brilliant sommelier.
Food: 26
Service: 24
Cost: $51
A farm-to-table restaurant in Old Town with New American cuisine and a romantic dining room.
