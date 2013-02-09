Great Romantic Restaurants In 10 Major Cities Around The Country

Photo: Shutterstock

With Valentine’s Day less than a week away, it’s time to get a restaurant reservation on the calendar, if you haven’t already.The food-loving editors at Zagat shared their picks for must-try romantic restaurants in 10 major cities around the country, giving us two options in each place.



These romantic restaurants are definitely worth a visit, on Valentine’s Day or for any other special occasion.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.