THE GREAT RECESSION: Here Are Some Photos They'll Be Looking At In 50 Years

Photo: Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division, FSA-OWI Collection

We recently published some colour photos of the Great Depression, which make that era look a lot more familiar than when it is viewed in black and white. The more-familiar black-and-white shots of the Depression are moving, but they make it seem completely dissimilar to the vivid colour era in which we live today.



And now we find ourselves in an economy that has several unsettling parallels to the Great Depression, one that in many ways is the worst economy since that horrific decade.

Below, we’ve put together a gallery of photos from the current era. In 50 years, when historians write about this period—the Great Recession—it will be photos like these that tell the story.

