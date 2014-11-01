This One Feature Might Be The Best Reason To Use BlackBerry's Messaging App

BBM, BlackBerry’s messaging app, updated on Friday and brought along with it a bevy of new features.

Among them, though, is something everyone probably wishes they had: the ability to unsend a message.

BlackBerry calls it “Message Retraction,” which lets you remove a message from the chat both before the other person can see it, and even after the message has been read.

BlackBerry does note, however, that this doesn’t mean people can’t take a screenshot of the conversation. So sender beware.

That’s not the only cool update. BBM now also has a Snapchat-esque feature, called “Timed Messages,” which lets you set a time limit for your messages. There’s also a new sticker picker, which lets you quickly send stickers to your friends; high-quality picture transfer; and “Discover Music,” which lets you see what music your friends are listening to.

According to BlackBerry, Timed Messages and Message Retraction will be free and unrestricted for the next three months. After that, the two features will be bundled together with other “premium” features, and will be offered as part of a BBM subscription.

That makes sense for BlackBerry, which needs to find revenue somewhere other than smartphone sales, PC World notes. The company reported in September that there are 91 million active BBM users, which was up from 85 million the prior quarter.

But there seems to be at least one person out there making sure that the company stays afloat. Kim Kardashian recently told Re/code’s Kara Swisher that she’s so addicted to BlackBerry, she buys one whenever she can because she’s “afraid they will go extinct.”

BBM is available for iOS, Android, and, of course, BlackBerry.

The video below gives you a better idea of how Message Retraction works:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.