Great Rally But...Why?

Anybody, anybody?



Forbes: Wall Street had another astounding advance Tuesday, with the Dow Jones industrials

soaring nearly 900 points in their second-largest point gain ever as late-day bargain hunters stormed into the market. The Dow and the Standard & Poor’s 500 index were each up nearly 11 per cent.

There didn’t appear to be any one catalyst for the surge that saw the Dow nearly double its gain in the last hour of trading. Many analysts said investors were grabbing up stocks in the belief that the market had fallen too far in recent sessions. Some said buying early in the day came from anticipation of an interest rate cut Wednesday by the Federal Reserve.

“There is nothing fundamental that came out today or yesterday that would take it up or down. We’re all groping for something meaningful to talk about,” said Bob Andres, chief investment strategist at Portfolio Management Consultants.

