The 50 Best Small Companies To Work For

Sure, working for a large corporation has its share of benefits: a bigger community of coworkers, more resources, maybe even better health insurance.
But smaller companies have some stellar perks of their own, and can provide the kind of company culture and environment you won’t be able to find at a big business.
Great Place to Work just published its annual list of the 25 best small workplaces (25-249 employees) and 25 best medium workplaces (250-999 employees) in America. It considered over 550 companies on five dimensions — credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie — and factored in several other attributes that contribute to a great workplace environment, including strong perceptions of fairness in the workplace, an inclusive environment, approachable leaders, care for employees as people, and enjoyment of workplace.
Here are the best small and medium companies to work for:
The 25 Best Small Workplaces
1. Granite Properties
2. Professional Placement Resources LLC
3. Ruby Receptionists
4. Talent Plus Inc.
5. Studer Group
6. ENGEO
7. Dixon Schwabl
8. South Mountain Company
9. Badger Mining Corporation
10. Insomniac Games Inc.
11. Sage Rutty & Co. Inc.
12. Advantage Answering Plus Inc.
13. Kahler Slater
14. Solstice Mobile
15. Square Root
16. Axis Communications Inc.
17. Stellar Solutions Inc.
18. Funeral Directors Life Insurance Company (FDLIC)
19. Snagajob
20. Yext
21. City of Rancho Cordova
22. Integrated Project Management Company Inc.
23. AnswerLab LLC
24. ONTRAPORT
25. Xactly Corporation
The 25 Best Medium Workplaces
1. Intuitive Research and Technology Corporation
2. Return Path Inc.
3. Squarespace
4. Assurance Agency Ltd.
5. Pinnacle Financial Partners
6. Hagerty
7. Atlassian
8. Centro
9. Cirrus Logic
10. 4imprint
11. ESL Federal Credit Union
12. Clif Bar & Co.
13. Infusionsoft
14. EKS&H
15. ZocDoc
16. Marco Inc.
17. Holder Construction Company
18. West Monroe Partners
19. Etsy
20. Datalogix Inc.
21. AdRoll
22. Lincoln Industries
23. American Transmission Co.
24. Development Dimentions International
25. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.