The 50 Best Small Companies To Work For

Melissa Stanger
Office party costumes happy employees Mario Tama/Getty Images

Sure, working for a large corporation has its share of benefits: a bigger community of coworkers, more resources, maybe even better health insurance.

But smaller companies have some stellar perks of their own, and can provide the kind of company culture and environment you won’t be able to find at a big business.

Great Place to Work just published its annual list of the 25 best small workplaces (25-249 employees) and 25 best medium workplaces (250-999 employees) in America. It considered over 550 companies on five dimensions — credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie — and factored in several other attributes that contribute to a great workplace environment, including strong perceptions of fairness in the workplace, an inclusive environment, approachable leaders, care for employees as people, and enjoyment of workplace.

Here are the best small and medium companies to work for:

The 25 Best Small Workplaces

1. Granite Properties

2. Professional Placement Resources LLC

3. Ruby Receptionists

4. Talent Plus Inc.

5. Studer Group

6. ENGEO

7. Dixon Schwabl

8. South Mountain Company

9. Badger Mining Corporation

10. Insomniac Games Inc.

11. Sage Rutty & Co. Inc.

12. Advantage Answering Plus Inc.

13. Kahler Slater

14. Solstice Mobile

15. Square Root

16. Axis Communications Inc.

17. Stellar Solutions Inc.

18. Funeral Directors Life Insurance Company (FDLIC)

19. Snagajob

20. Yext

21. City of Rancho Cordova

22. Integrated Project Management Company Inc.

23. AnswerLab LLC

24. ONTRAPORT

25. Xactly Corporation

The 25 Best Medium Workplaces

1. Intuitive Research and Technology Corporation

2. Return Path Inc.

3. Squarespace

4. Assurance Agency Ltd.

5. Pinnacle Financial Partners

6. Hagerty

7. Atlassian

8. Centro

9. Cirrus Logic

10. 4imprint

11. ESL Federal Credit Union

12. Clif Bar & Co.

13. Infusionsoft

14. EKS&H

15. ZocDoc

16. Marco Inc.

17. Holder Construction Company

18. West Monroe Partners

19. Etsy

20. Datalogix Inc.

21. AdRoll

22. Lincoln Industries

23. American Transmission Co.

24. Development Dimentions International

25. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont

