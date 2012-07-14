OLDIES BUT GOODIES: The Best Older iPhone Games That Still Hold Up

Great graphics and huge processor requirements are no substitute for good old-fashioned fun when it comes to gaming.
Sure, iOS games are getting better every day in terms of graphics and game mechanics, but we thought we’d take a look back at some older titles that still have a place in our heart.
Not everyone needs to be on the cutting edge.
This game puts you in control of a jet-powered car as you fly through impossible 3D racetracks, doing your best to beat the clock
Price: $1.99
Imagine a super high-speed version of Risk in outer space. At it's most basic idea, this is what Galcon is all about -- taking over territory and destroying your enemies.
Price: $1.99
If StarCraft were turn-based and played on a hexagonal battlefield, it'd be called UniWar and it'd be a tried and true iPhone game that's been around for a long time. More than 1.7 million games have been played since it was released and the fanbase doesn't seem to want to leave.
Price: $0.99
This deceptively fun game puts you in the pilot's seat of a military helicopter as you fly around and attack enemies. If you have an iPhone and an iPad, you can play it on your iPad using your iPhone as a controller.
Price: $2.99
You think you're good at puzzle games? Trainyard will put you through your paces as you set up train tracks in such a way that the appropriately-coloured train makes it to the correct station despite switching tracks and changing colours.
Price: $2.99
The premise is simple enough -- rack up points by pushing a mannequin down different different flights of stairs such that it inflicts the most damage. In-game purchases let you buy different mannequins and new, weird levels.
Price: free
This is the game that everyone looks to as the genesis of the infinite runner genre. It's simple one-button gameplay makes it ideal for quickly passing time as you jump from rooftop to rooftop in an effort to survive.
Price: $2.99
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.