GREAT NEWS: The World's Richest People Are Finally As Rich As They Were A Few Years Ago

Millionaires’ assets rebounded close to pre-crisis levels last year as the number of rich people in Asia equalled those in Europe for the first time, according to a report by Capgemini SA and Merrill Lynch & Co.



The wealth of the 10 million people globally with more than $1 million to invest rose 18.9 per cent to $39 trillion in 2009, according to the survey published today. That compares with $40.7 trillion spread among 10.1 million two years earlier, before assets slumped to $32.8 trillion in 2008.

