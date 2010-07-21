The iPad Isn't cannibalising The Mac Yet -- Great News For Apple

One of the best bits from Apple’s June quarter earnings report is the success of BOTH the iPad and Mac businesses.



That is, the iPad is booming, but it’s not taking away from Mac sales yet.

During the June quarter, Apple shipped 3.27 million iPads — very impressive. But it also shipped 3.47 million Macs, significantly ahead of expectations.

This suggests that the two product lines — Mac computers and iPad sort-of computers — can grow in tandem, at least for the foreseeable future. And that is good news for Apple.

On the company’s earnings call, Apple COO Tim Cook said that the company thinks about cannibalization, but that it’s too early to tell. As for selling a record number of Macs the same quarter the iPad debuted, Cook said, “It’s a jaw dropper.”

