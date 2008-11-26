Great News: Consumers Are Still Spending...On Lottery Tickets

All over the country, lottery sales have been going up all year. Is it possible to have an economy based entirely on lottery tickets?



From LotteryPost:

South Carolina lottery officials say sales since July are up $6 million from the same period last year.

Lottery officials say profits should reach the $252 million goal needed to pay for college scholarships.

So, the economy is down, but people are still spending on lottery tickets.

Peggy Adams sells them every day at Gullies Convenience Store.

“Because the economy is bad, and people are hoping to win some money to make things better,” said Adams.

The obsession to strike it rich has upped state lottery sales by millions this year, even though some can’t afford to take the risk.

Joan Clark is a psychologist with Coping EPA.

She said, “It’s a form of desperation. ‘I’m so far in now. Let me buy a ticket that might change my luck.'”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.