The Great Leading Indicator Smackdown

Here is a chart that zeros out the positive Growth Index data points in order to make a comparison with the two off-peak charts above. As we readily see, the Growth Index lead time before recessions shrinks considerably.

The one late call was the second part of the double-dip recession in the early 1980s. This was essentially a Fed engineered recession, an inevitable byproduct of Chairman Volcker’s strategy to end stagflation by raising the Fed Funds Rate above 20%. It is a business-cycle anomaly that shows up as a late call in this chart and as a recession without an intervening new-high in the two per cent-off-high charts above.

The Great Indicator Divergence

Throughout much of their history the ECRI WLI and Conference Board LEI have exhibited a reasonable degree of correlation, although the Growth Index, which ECRI mysteriously calculates from its WLI, has, in my view, given ECRI a distinct edge in making recession calls (see my note below for why I say “mysteriously”). The next chart is an overlay of the two. I’ve used a log y-axis to give precision to the slopes and vertical distances in the respective trends.