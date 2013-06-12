INSTANT MBA: Great Leaders Are Able To Look Beyond Themselves

By CharlieRose on YouTubeToday’s advice comes from Jim Collins, author of “Great By Choice”, via Inc:





“The great leaders I’ve studied are all people whose energy and drive are directed outward. It’s not about themselves … Take Bill Gates. His deep, abiding passion was for what software could do in the hands of all kinds of people. He wanted Microsoft to be a conduit for it. I don’t think it ever crossed his mind that his work could make him a billionaire. That’s what I mean by outward. You see the pattern. Every one of these leaders had the idea of shaping the world around them.

Collins, who has studied companies that have demonstrated consistently exceptional performance, says a great leader is able to turn a company into a movement by inspiring a culture that pushes people to reach their highest potential. Doing this requires a unique mix of discipline and creativity.

“Great leaders in any generation have always helped people understand why. Mediocre leaders don’t … Greatness is rare. It’s so rare that, when you come across it, it often feels like it’s new.”

