Great Leaders Are Also Great At Telling Their Life Stories

Today’s advice comes from Steve Tappin, CEO of Xinfu, via his post on LinkedIn:

“The key with your career and life story is to weave in your upbringing, achievements, and what are your true values and beliefs, your ups and downs, and your mission,” says Tappin. “Throughout the story you should be bringing out the true you and your personality.”

Tappin says you need to tell this story in two to five minutes. Think of it sort of like an elevator pitch to help you connect with others.

Your story needs to incorporate:

1. The start point: My quest, my destination.

2. My achievements and failings

3. My values: Inspiring leadership, do the right thing, adventure, team.

4. My beliefs: “There is always a way.”

“To make this concrete, I would like to use a real-life example, and share with you the longer version of my own story,” he says. “It is partly written in note format to indicate how you should shift it about and pick out the appropriate elements for the occasion.”

