US

10 Instagram Videos That Look Like Clips From An Art House Film

Steven Tweedie
tokyo black and white

Instagram recently rolled out its new video feature, which offers users the chance the create short films up to 15 seconds long.

Even though it has only been a few weeks, users are already testing the artistic limits of the video-sharing app, uploading avant garde short films using hashtags such as #creativefilm or #videoart.

We were interested in the most experimental and abstract of these, the sort of clips that you might see in some hole-in-the-wall art house theatre, so we searched around and embedded the best so that you could watch them right here.

So grab a pair of headphones and take a look!

Follow ldnusabdagh on Instagram.

Follow jbgart on Instagram.

Follow Petertandlund on Instagram.

Follow MattCrump on Instagram.

Follow wkass on Instagram.

Follow supatjan on Instagram.

Follow nunoassis on Instagram.

Follow artsyfartsyhippy on Instagram

Follow ignacioflies on Instagram.

Follow soulwriter on Instagram.

Interested in what the next beautiful design in tech might look like?

Click here to see what Apple's rumoured iWatch could feature >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.