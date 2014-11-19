13 Great Home Sound Systems You Can Buy Right Now

Honestly, it can be pretty confusing trying to figure out which sound system you need — and where to find a good deal.

So we’ve done the hard work for you.

Here is Insider Picks’ list of 13 great home sound systems. Whether you’re looking for something with a bass boost function, or something that’s small and portable — we have it here.

Sony 700 Watt Ultimate Hi-Fi Stereo Sound System

$US189.95 (+ $US35.06 shipping) | Amazon

All-in-one ultimate sound system

Single CD player, AM & FM receiver, iPod Dock, USB, and 3.5mm Audio Jack

Digital Time display

8 Band pre-set equaliser (including R&B, Hip-hop, electronia, and more)

Sony’s Bass boost function

Sleep timer

Amazon Rating: 4 Stars

You can read reviews here.

$US99.99 $US69.99 | Amazon (Prime Eligible)

Rich 3D stereo in 5.1 surround sound

Multiple inputs make it easy to connect your PC, game console, iPod, DVD player, etc.

75 watts (RMS) of balanced power and room-filling sound

On-speaker bass control lets you easily dial the bass level up

Amazon Rating: 4 Stars

You can read reviews here.

Premium 2.1 channel speaker system

Front-loaded volume control

Bass equaliser

Works with PC, laptops, MacBooks, MP3 Players, iPods, Tables, Home theatres

$US89.99| Amazon (Prime Eligible)

Amazon Rating: 4.5 Stars

You can

read reviews here.

Yamaha NS-SP1800BL 5.1-Channel Home Theatre Speaker System

$US299.95 $US129.00 | Amazon (Pri

me Eligible)

2-way satellite speakers with 2.5″ woofer and 1/2″ tweeter

2-way center speaker with dual 2.5″ woofers & 1/2″ tweeter

Magnetic shielding

8″ 100 W cube-type high power subwoofer

Amazon Rating: 4 Stars

You can read reviews here.

$US149.95 $US84.95 | Amazon (Prime Eligible)

Convenient wireless remote control & LED volume control digital display

95 Watts RMS rated power & compact in appearance

Blue LED

Amplified MDF (wood) enclosure subwoofer for deep bass sound

USB/SD audio inputs to play WMA or MP3 songs

Amazon Rating: 4 Stars

You can read reviews here.

$US255.00 $US133.29 | Amazon (Prime Eligible)

Water proof poly injection cone, soft dome diaphragm

Fully Marinized, 450W Max power

Frequency response: 45-25kHz

Speakers powered by a built-in internal amplifier

Amazon Rating: 4 Stars

You can read reviews here.

$US149.99 $US109.55 | Amazon

Total output power 80 watts

6.5-inch driver delivers heart-thumping bass

Standby mode selection

Remote control for adjusting volume and bass

Headphone jack for private listening

Amazon Rating: 4 Stars

You can read reviews here.



The OontZ Angle

$US69.99 $US39.99 | Amazon

Wirelessly connect to your Bluetooth device

Up to 12 hours of play time from the rechargeable lithium-ion battery and just 9 ounces with stylish design

Wireless hands free Bluetooth personal speaker phone

Amazon Rating: 4 Stars

You can read reviews here.

Built-in hands free function to answer your call

Built-in TF card slot

3W speaker with enhanced bass

40 mm speaker driver

$US49.99| Amazon

Amazon Rating: 4.5 Stars

You can read reviews here.

Bose Acoustimass 6 Home Entertainment Speaker System

$US699.99 | Amazon

5 magnetically-shielded cube speakers

Compatible with all surround sound receivers

Includes full set of colour-coded, pull-apart bundled cables and mistake-proof connectors

Amazon Rating: 4.5 Stars

You can read reviews here.

Five-channel system that’s expandable to 6.1 and 7

Surround sound operation

Includes 5 architectural-grade adjustable mounting brackets

Includes 8-inch, 100-watt subwoofer and input RAC cable

$US235.00| Amazon (Prime Eligible)

Amazon Rating: 4.5 Stars

You can read reviews here.

Onkyo HT-S3500 5.1

$US399.00 $US279.00 | Amazon Prime

4 HDMI inputs and 1 output

WRAT amplifier technology

Direct digital connection of iPod and iPod via front USB port

Dolby TrueHD, DTS-HD Master Audio

Amazon Rating: 4.5 Stars

You can read reviews here.

Pull, impressive TV sound that spreads well beyond the sound bar itself

Deep bass from the Acoustic mass module that brings movies, TV shows, sports and video games to life

Soundbar fits easily in front of TV and connects with just one cable

Multiple audio inputs



$US599.00 | Amazon

Amazon Rating: 4.5 Stars

You can read reviews here.

Did we miss anything? Let us know in the comments.

