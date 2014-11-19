13 Great Home Sound Systems You Can Buy Right Now

Honestly, it can be pretty confusing trying to figure out which sound system you need — and where to find a good deal.
So we’ve done the hard work for you.
Here is Insider Picks’ list of 13 great home sound systems. Whether you’re looking for something with a bass boost function, or something that’s small and portable — we have it here.
Sony 700 Watt Ultimate Hi-Fi Stereo Sound System
$US189.95 (+ $US35.06 shipping) | Amazon
- All-in-one ultimate sound system
- Single CD player, AM & FM receiver, iPod Dock, USB, and 3.5mm Audio Jack
- Digital Time display
- 8 Band pre-set equaliser (including R&B, Hip-hop, electronia, and more)
- Sony’s Bass boost function
- Sleep timer
Amazon Rating: 4 Stars
You can read reviews here.
Logitech Surround Sound Speakers Z506
$US99.99 $US69.99 | Amazon (Prime Eligible)
-
Rich 3D stereo in 5.1 surround sound
- Multiple inputs make it easy to connect your PC, game console, iPod, DVD player, etc.
- 75 watts (RMS) of balanced power and room-filling sound
- On-speaker bass control lets you easily dial the bass level up
Amazon Rating: 4 Stars
You can read reviews here.
GOgroove BassPULS Glowing Blue LED Computer Speaker Sound System
$US89.99 $US59.99 | Amazon (Prime Eligible)
-
Premium 2.1 channel speaker system
- Front-loaded volume control
- Bass equaliser
- Works with PC, laptops, MacBooks, MP3 Players, iPods, Tables, Home theatres
Amazon Rating: 4.5 Stars
You can
read reviews here.
Yamaha NS-SP1800BL 5.1-Channel Home Theatre Speaker System
$US299.95 $US129.00 | Amazon (Pri
me Eligible)
-
2-way satellite speakers with 2.5″ woofer and 1/2″ tweeter
- 2-way center speaker with dual 2.5″ woofers & 1/2″ tweeter
- Magnetic shielding
- 8″ 100 W cube-type high power subwoofer
Amazon Rating: 4 Stars
You can read reviews here.
DR-S30 DURHERM 2.1 Channel Glass Surface LED Equaliser
$US149.95 $US84.95 | Amazon (Prime Eligible)
-
Convenient wireless remote control & LED volume control digital display
- 95 Watts RMS rated power & compact in appearance
- Blue LED
- Amplified MDF (wood) enclosure subwoofer for deep bass sound
- USB/SD audio inputs to play WMA or MP3 songs
Amazon Rating: 4 Stars
You can read reviews here.
BOSS Audio ATV20
$US255.00 $US133.29 | Amazon (Prime Eligible)
-
Water proof poly injection cone, soft dome diaphragm
- Fully Marinized, 450W Max power
- Frequency response: 45-25kHz
- Speakers powered by a built-in internal amplifier
Amazon Rating: 4 Stars
You can read reviews here.
Genius GX-Gaming 5.1 Surround Sound 80 Watts Gaming Speaker
$US149.99 $US109.55 | Amazon
-
Total output power 80 watts
- 6.5-inch driver delivers heart-thumping bass
- Standby mode selection
- Remote control for adjusting volume and bass
- Headphone jack for private listening
Amazon Rating: 4 Stars
You can read reviews here.
The OontZ Angle
$US69.99 $US39.99 | Amazon
-
Wirelessly connect to your Bluetooth device
- Up to 12 hours of play time from the rechargeable lithium-ion battery and just 9 ounces with stylish design
- Wireless hands free Bluetooth personal speaker phone
Amazon Rating: 4 Stars
You can read reviews here.
Roker Sound Cannon Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker
$US49.99 $US19.99 | Amazon
-
Built-in hands free function to answer your call
- Built-in TF card slot
- 3W speaker with enhanced bass
- 40 mm speaker driver
Amazon Rating: 4.5 Stars
You can read reviews here.
Bose Acoustimass 6 Home Entertainment Speaker System
$US699.99 | Amazon
- 5 magnetically-shielded cube speakers
- Compatible with all surround sound receivers
- Includes full set of colour-coded, pull-apart bundled cables and mistake-proof connectors
Amazon Rating: 4.5 Stars
You can read reviews here.
Leviton AEH50-BL
$US235.00 $US229.00 | Amazon (Prime Eligible)
- Five-channel system that’s expandable to 6.1 and 7
- Surround sound operation
- Includes 5 architectural-grade adjustable mounting brackets
- Includes 8-inch, 100-watt subwoofer and input RAC cable
Amazon Rating: 4.5 Stars
You can read reviews here.
Onkyo HT-S3500 5.1
$US399.00 $US279.00 | Amazon Prime
- 4 HDMI inputs and 1 output
- WRAT amplifier technology
- Direct digital connection of iPod and iPod via front USB port
- Dolby TrueHD, DTS-HD Master Audio
Amazon Rating: 4.5 Stars
You can read reviews here.
Bose CineMate 15 Home Theatre Speaker System
$US599.00 | Amazon
- Pull, impressive TV sound that spreads well beyond the sound bar itself
- Deep bass from the Acoustic mass module that brings movies, TV shows, sports and video games to life
- Soundbar fits easily in front of TV and connects with just one cable
- Multiple audio inputs
Amazon Rating: 4.5 Stars
You can read reviews here.
Did we miss anything? Let us know in the comments.
Disclosure: This post is brought to you by Business Insider’s Insider Picks team. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale. This is not an advertiser sponsored post and we operate independently from our advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.