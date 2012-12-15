Get Your Hands On These Great Holiday Kitchenware Deals

Photo: Shutterstock.com

Even if you’ve already checked off everything on your Christmas gift list, it’s worth paying attention to holiday sales to restock and upgrade your kitchen.The deals this time of year can be spectacular.



Last year, Frugal Foodie got a Calphalon Unison pan duo, regularly $300, for $100 at Williams Sonoma.

That’s a 66% discount! (The same deal is in play again this year, too.)

Based on assessments from price comparison and sale sites, here are some of the categories to browse for last-minute deals on kitchenware:

Cookware

DealNews.com says cookware one of the best things to buy in December, due to spillover from big November sales. Two of their picks: Cutlery sets and bakeware.

Walmart has a seven-piece Corningware Etch bakeware set for $30, which DealNews reports is $40 less than the next-cheapest price online.

Williams-Sonoma offers 25% off cookware with the code “COOKWARE,” and Bon-Ton has up to 50% off, plus another 20% with code “MILLIONDC12.”

Gourmet foods

On Free Shipping Day last year, food and drink was the most popular deals category, says Kendal Perez, deals expert for FreeShipping.org, which organizes the promo. (This year’s Free Shipping Day is Dec. 17.)

It’s not just free shipping – there are often discounts, too. Harry & David deals include 25% select gifts or 20% off orders of $99 and up, as well as free shipping.

iGourmet has 5% off site-wide, and Teavana has $5 off $35 orders and $10 off $60.

Restaurant gift cards

As we pointed out in a recent Friday Meal Deals column, there are a lot of deals on gift cards this time of year.

To name a few, get a $20 bonus card with $100 in Carraba’s gift cards, $10 with every $50 at Buca di Beppo gift card and $5 with every $25 at Boston Market gift card.

Check the sites of these family favourites for details and stock up. Just watch the terms –- some of the bonus cards can only be used during certain dates.

Small appliances

A Decide.com study found small kitchen electrics get cheaper after Black Friday, in particular, blenders, juicers and microwaves.

By their estimates, blenders and juicers will be 16% cheaper in mid-December than over the Thanksgiving weekend, saving you an extra $16.50 on average, and microwaves are 10%, or $16, cheaper.

Right now, Kmart has up to 55% off small appliances, while Kohl’s has up to 50% off. Both stores also let you stack discount coupons.

“Of-the-month” clubs

It’s the rare time of year when new sign-ups can get discounts for themselves or gift recipients.

Harry & David currently offers up to 30% on various fruit-of-the-month clubs, Cellars Wine Club has 10% off and Popcorn Factory, 15% off its snack-of-the-month club.

The New York Times Wine Club has up to 15% off wine club gifts until Dec. 12, and throws in a free six-bottle wine tote on orders of more than $100.

(Not all wine clubs are good deals, though. See our piece on what to look for in a wine club.)

