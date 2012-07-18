Great Hire: Marissa Mayer Is Just What Yahoo Needs

Surprise! Early and long-time Google executive Marissa Mayer is the new CEO of Yahoo – an unexpected, huge headline hire.



This is a great move for Yahoo, which has stewed in mediocrity for years.

Mayer, a big shot in Silicon Valley and a perfectionist product-type executive, could legitimately make Yahoo respectable again. At the very least, she will command attention and could recruit people that were previously unrecruitable for Yahoo.

Yahoo’s problem has never been having enough users – it boasts more than 700 million in Mayer’s hiring announcement – but that its products have lagged in quality behind Google’s, Facebook’s and other Web companies’ for years.

