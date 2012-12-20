Democrats Used To Like Guns Too [CHART]

This Great Graphic comes from an interesting blog Explore, that is edited by Maria Popova of Brain Pickings. It shows gun ownership by political affiliation.



Photo: Explore

In the previous post, we argued that evidence suggest the debate over the fiscal cliff was small beer. Here, we see an unambiguous difference.

Taken together, the two posts suggest that the profound fissure may not be economics but cultural value.

Read more posts on Marc to Market »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.