CHART: Countries That Spend The Most On Food, Booze and Tobacco

This Great Graphic is from the Finansakrobat blog, who took it from the US Department of Agriculture. It shows the percentage of household spending used for food (light blue) and alcohol and tobacco (darker blue).



Households of poorer countries tend to to commit a greater part of their spending to food than wealthier countries, but there are some notable exception. South Korean and Brazilians spend less on food and drink than many wealthier countries. On the other hand, Russia, a medium income country, is more comparable to Indonesia than to other countries in that income cohort.

Among this selection of countries, Hungary stands out with relatively low expenditures on food, but significant expenditures on alcohol and tobacco.

Read more posts on Marc to Market »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.