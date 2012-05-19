A Massive Food And Music Festival Is Taking Over Prospect Park This Weekend

Photo: Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images

For May 19-20, the Nethermeads in Prospect Park, Brooklyn will become the Great Googa Mooga Festival. An “Amusement Park of Food and Drink” with some music on the side.Early registrants got free tickets to get into the festival (where you can then pay for food and drink at vendors). For those who didn’t get free tickets there are special VIP passes available for sale, which have all-inclusive food and drink.



Put together by Superfly Presents (the small group of New Orleans promoters who went on to create the massive Bonaroo and Outsidelands festivals) the Great Googa Mooga departs from their traditional music festival model and is placing food at the fore.

We spoke to Rick Farman one of the Co-founders of Superfly about this shift and he explained that when they produced Outsidelands in San Fransisco they really wanted to make high quality, delicious food a big part of it. And, “we got a tremendous positive response. People really loved it.” Farman said.

Farman said, “There hasn’t been anything quite like this before – with the focus on innovative food and culinary experiences – and so we saw an opportunity to create something new.”

And they have, With offerings from classics like Russ and Daughters to more high-end establishments such as Craft and the experimental Do-or-Dine, there will be food for any kind of foodie and even non-foodies. Check out their whole list of food vendors (it’s longer than the list of music acts!)

The food culture in New York was a big draw for Superfly to hold the festival here. The fact that they are based in New York didn’t hurt either.

This doesn’t just mean food is the main attraction but also that food-related activities will be going on throughout the festival.

There will be Hamburger Grinding with Pat LaFrieda, but at the same time on another stage there will be GREAT CSA SMACKDOWN: a Just Food CSA-Inspired cooking competition – just like at their music festivals, you have to make some tough decisions. And for the entrepreneurial-minded, there are even events like “INTERACTIVE MARKETING: Connecting with your consumer presented by Seamless.” It is a big, complicated schedule but looks awesome.

With headlining acts, The Roots (May 19) and Hall & Oates (May 20), the music will be good, but just a complement to the food.

Superfly co-founder (L-R) Richard Goodstone, Jonathan Mayers, Kerry Black, and Rick Farman

Photo: Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images

And this won’t be the end for Googa Mooga. Farman said this is just the start for the new festival brand. This year tickets are free, a way to give back to the community and generate interest (and there are other ways to make money on a festival anyway), but that might change in the years to come. The good news is there are plans for the food festival to be around for a while.What is Farman most looking forward to over the weekend?

Food: Kasadela Chicken Wings and a duck hot dog from Craft.

Music: The Roots (Saturday May 19) and Hall and Oates (May 20).

If you make it out there, enjoy! If not, we will have big, beautiful pictures from the festival for you on Monday.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.