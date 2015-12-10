14 great holiday gifts to get for your coworkers

You may spend the majority of your life with these people, but that doesn’t necessarily make shopping for your coworkers any easier.
While swapping gifts with coworkers isn’t always appropriate or the norm, if you do want to spread some holiday cheer this year, this list of 14 inexpensive gifts can help take the stress out of your holiday shopping.
This pack of three lined journals are the perfect way to brighten up even the dullest of meetings.
Price: $13
No one needs a gallon of gourmet popcorn, right? Wrong. Gourmet popcorn is the perfect desk snack and will likely be gone in no time.
Price: Starts at $16
Music can help eliminate the productivity-inhibiting distractions that often result from an open office layout. While your coworker may have their own pair of earbuds for travel, on-ear headphones help eliminate noise and are great for keeping at their desk.
For less than $30, you won't get the best headphones out there, but CNET rates the JVC HA-S400 headphones with Carbon Nanotubes an 8 out of 10 for sound quality, and notes that these headphones sound more expensive than they are.
Price: $25
Her record album sales just go to prove: everyone and their mum loves Adele. Even if your coworker already has a copy at home, they could always use another for the office.
Price: $10
We warn you though: Cards Against Humanity, one of the most popular games right now, is not for the faint of heart or those without a sense of humour.
Price: $25
You don't need to spend massive amounts of money to show your appreciation. If you have a particular talent for baking, knitting, other forms of craftiness, consider whipping up something special for your coworkers.
A gift from the heart is priceless.
