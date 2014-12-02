10 Great Gifts For The Amateur Chef Who Has Everything

Another holiday season, another impossible hunt for that amateur cook in your life who already has all the salt shakers and cook wear they need.
Amateur chefs aren’t easy to buy for, especially if you don’t know much about the fine art of cooking yourself. Luckily for you, did the hard work for you.
We’ve rounded up 10 gifts for the food enthusiast in your life that they probably wouldn’t buy for themselves. Each item is designed to make a cook’s life a little bit easier.
It still wows with its double strength motor and specially designed blades that ensure your meal is thoroughly blended.
Chances are your cook has a chef's knife, but it's probably not as good as this one.
Spoil them with this VMatter knife made out fo a special alloy that doesn't impart a metallic taste, will never rust, and only rarely needs to be sharpened (if ever).
No longer must you walk over to your stove and put the kettle on, or even walk over and flip a switch.
Instead, the wifikettle comes with an app on your smartphone so you can boil your kettle from anywhere in the house.
It will alert you when your water is hot and when the water needs to be refilled. It can even be set up to boil on your schedule, saving you precious minutes in the morning.
Buy it here for $US157. (Note: It is only available to be imported from the UK, and you must buy a special transformer for it to work with US outlets.)
The Breville BCI600XL Smart Scoop Ice Cream Maker has 12 hardness settings for gelato, frozen yogurt, sorbet, and ice cream.
It automatically detects the hardness of the mixture you put in and adjusts itself. The machine self-refrigerates and can be operated in manual or fully automatic mode, whatever your chef prefers.
The Crock Pot Smart Slow Cooker has Wemo technology, which allows you to check in on your meal from your smartphone.
You can set the crock pot's schedule, monitor the cooking status, adjust cooking time, and even adjust the temperature.
Make their lives easier with this iPad kitchen mount by CTA Digital.
It features a 2-in-1 design that allows it to hang underneath cabinets or on walls, or stand on it's own on the counter.
The professional deep fryer by Waring features a digital timer and temperature control and a 2.3 pound food capacity.
Give your cook full control over the taste of their meals with a heavy duty electric spice grinder by Waring. It even gives you the ability to grind the spice to your desired consistency.
The Omega VRT350 Heavy Duty juicer produces maximum yield from soft fruits and veggies, and its low speed auger prevents the oxidation and degradation of the finished product.
It can even automatically clean itself.
Only one touch creates beautiful espresso, cappuccino, and drip coffee with the Jura Impressa Espresso Machine. It has its own coffee grinder and milk steamer, and comes with self-cleaning tablets for easy maintenance.
