10 Great Gifts For Car Lovers

Car lovers don’t just love cars.

They also love anything related to cars.

So even if you can’t buy the car lover in your life an actual car, you can certainly obtain something connected to the wonderful world of driving.

And it’s worth noting: These gifts are a lot easier to wrap.

Famous, collectible Porsches cost a fortune, but scale models of famous, collectible Porsches are totally affordable Take the 1973 Porsche Carerra, an iconic version of what many car nuts consider to be the greatest sports car every build by human hands. These can sell for half a million dollars at auction. But you don't need to have that kind of coin if you want to 'collect' the car. A scale model exhibits all the detail of the full-size dream machine -- and doesn't require a climate-controlled garage for storage! Price: $US123 These carbon fibre Ferrari sunglasses complete any look with style Let's say you have a friend or relative who's fortunate enough to own a Ferrari. They probably like to spend time in their car. And while they're spending time there, they might want to bond with the glorious machine. What better way than to have a pair of sunglasses made out of the same material as the car -- lightweight, super-strong carbon fibre? Price: $US2,300 Car lovers can also love motorcycles, and for them this Belstaff jacket exudes soul For the car lover who also digs motorcycles, you can always go for high-tech, modern protective gear. But chances are the biker on your list already has that. If you want to provide them with an infusion of throwback British style, you can't do better than one of the most famous motorcycle jackets of all time -- the waxed-cotton Belstaff Roadmaster. It looks as good on the road as it does on the town. Price: $US850 These shoes are made for driving Puma Speed Cats have been around for a long time for a reason. They look great and they're very effective when it comes what they were designed to do: shift swiftly and easily from brake to throttle to clutch. In brown suede, they're a versatile choice for gents. But women may prefer them in blue or grey. Price: $US75 This backpack is full of golf clubs and it perfect for motorcyclists or sports car owners Golf bags don't get along with the tiny backseats and compact trunks of sports cars. And if you want to ride a motorcycle to the course, forget it. Enter DV8 Sports, a company that's developed a full set of clubs, from driver to putter, than can fit into a backpack. Anyone who has ever struggled to squeeze their bag into the trunk of a Corvette will rejoice. Price: $US900 Car lovers have high-performance kids -- and this is the seat for them Somehow, an ordinary booster seat just doesn't look right in a sports sedan or high-performance SUV. Enter Recaro, a maker of seats for race cars. Their booster seat was designed with the company's knowledge of vehicle dynamics, learned from hotlaps around the world's race tracks. The parents on your holiday list will appreciate that their kids get to feel likle Formula One World Champion Lewis Hamilton, even in the back seat. Price: $US119 How can you go wrong with a watch that has 'speed' in its name? The Omega Speedmaster is the watch that went to the moon -- Apollo 11 astronauts wore the now-legendary Swiss chronometer. With its minimalist looks and fairly reasonable price (for a high-end Swiss mechanical timepiece), it's the ideal gift for anyone who likes to time their 0-60 mph runs. Price: $US3,500-4,500 Grip the steering wheel with these elegant leather driving gloves It's easy to forget, but a good grip on the steering wheel is actually a key safety factor when driving -- especially with negotiating the winding, twisting roads that car lovers...love! A dashing pair of driving gloves from Bloomingdale's make that experience more pleasurable -- and they look good when the weather starts to get a bit nippy, too. Price: $US79 A trip to the Indy 500 will create memories for a lifetime The Indianapolis 500 is America's greatest race. And one of the greatest experiences in a car lover's life is getting a chance to see the Indy 500 live. Of course, the whole thing is that much better if your visit to the famous 'Brickyard' and get the VIP treatment, something that a company called Roadtrips can help you achieve. The 4-day package sounds unforgettable. Price: $US6,375 Of course, if you really want to buy him or her a car... 15 Cars That Would Make Amazing Holiday Gifts >

