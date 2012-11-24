10 Gifts For The Adventurous traveller In Your Life

Photo: Flickr/GuideGunnar – Arctic Norway
Avid travellers know that packing carefully is crucial. But even the most prolific travellers don’t have everything.From comfortable shoes and warm jackets to language translators and waterproof digital cameras, we’ve found the best gifts for the adventurous traveller in your life.
This travel alarm clock automatically sets the time for the time zone you're in (even taking into account Daylight Saving Time) and it includes a snooze feature and a soothing orange backlight. It also tells you the interior temperature.
Price: $20
These flats conveniently roll up into a small and stylish pouch, which can easily fit into a purse.
These shoes are a lifesaver after a long day of wearing uncomfortable high heels.
Price: $22
It may not be the most exciting gift, but this is undoubtedly one of the most useful things for travellers.
With this power adaptor, travellers can charge their electronics in outlets in 150 countries; the adaptor also has two USB ports for charging small electronics. It's sleek and small so it can easily fit in luggage.
Price: $27
For the first time, travellers can wear shoes that are both stylish and comfortable.
Cole Haan partnered with Nike to create a whole line of elegant shoes that have Nike Air cushioning. There are shoes for both men and women, including comfortable high heels.
Price: Starts at $118
The Miss 60 Softshell Trench Coat is a modern take on a classic trench, with its sleek zippers, detachable hood and interesting details.
The coat is fully lined so it will keep you warm, and it has lots of pockets to hold your travel gear.
Price: $128
This is the ultimate weekend bag for adventurers, with its lockable zippers, hidden pockets, and durable padded material.
The bag is versatile too: you can interchange straps to turn this into a shoulder bag, backpack, or tote.
Price: $149
Unlike other translators which only convert individual words, Hammacher Schlemmer's Full Phrase Talking Translator translates and articulates entire phrases.
The talking device can translate to and from English in 24 European languages, three Asian languages, English, Arabic, or Hindi. It knows 210,000 common travel phrases and about 1.8 million words.
Price: $250
This North Face 3-in-1 jacket is wind resistant, water resistant, and insulated.
It has two layers--a waterproof, breathable shell and a lightweight fleece -- so it works in different types of climates.
Price: $270
The Canon - PowerShot D20 12.1-Megapixel Digital Camera allows users to capture marine life while diving up to 33 feet deep.
The waterproof digital camera also has 5x optical zoom and a GPS tracker that allows you to record the location of the photo.
Price: $290
REI may be known for its rugged outdoorsy clothing, but the brand also leads adventure trips to incredible destinations around the world.
From safaris in Botswana to kayaking trips in America's national parks, REI encourages people to get outdoors and explore nature in small groups with great guides.
