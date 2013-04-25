39 Photos That Show Why Everyone Misses George W. Bush

Grace Wyler
george bush

After four years of silent obscurity, former President George W. Bush will return the national spotlight Today for the inauguration of his presidential library in Dallas, Texas. 

When Bush left office back in 2009, he was the politician that everyone in America loved to hate. His approval ratings were in the tank at 33 per cent — the lowest of any outgoing president since Richard Nixon — and just 24 per cent of Americans approved of the way he had handled the economic collapse. 

On the eve of Bush’s political comeback tour, however, the American people appear to have largely forgiven and forgotten their issues with Dubya. According to a new Washington Post ABC poll, a full 47 per cent of Americans approve of Bush’s eight years in office — a seven-year high for the much-maligned former President. 

While those marks still aren’t stellar, Bush appears to be having a new moment in the American imagination. From his enigmatic shower paintings to his low-key grandfatherly pride, the 43rd President has shown off his softer, folksier side since leaving office, reminding everyone why they liked him in the first place — and even miss him a little bit now. 

The time he spanked Misty May-Treanor.

And when he kissed Oprah.

Or anyone else, for that matter.

That creepy Angela Merkel shoulder rub.

And all his other cozy moments with the German Chancellor.

His Twin Day with Vladimir Putin in Hanoi.

And in Chile.

And when he bro'd out with Nicholas Sarkozy.

And all the other times he got in costume.

Or played with swords.

When he chest-bumped an Air Force cadet.

BOOM!

And then made this face.

All the times he fondled bald guys.

When he pretended to be a conductor.

His soft-shoe dancing...

Ta-da!

When this happened.

That time when he had to pee at the U.N. General Assembly.

That time he tried to escape reporters but couldn't get out the door.

His trouble with leis.

And babies.

And umbrellas.

And German babies.

That time he was violated by a turkey named Liberty.

And every other time he pardoned a turkey.

When he wore this.

And when he did this.

When he gave his dog a White House blog.

And all of his other loveable moments with Barney.

When he knew exactly what to do with the Easter Bunny.

But wasn't quite sure about this monster.

His moment of zen with the Dalai Lama.

His first dance with Laura at the Inaugural Balls.

When he got his groove on.

When he got his groove on in Africa.

When he photobombed the Clintons.

When he pranked Karl Rove.

When he got saucy.

