39 Photos That Show Why Everyone Misses George W. Bush

After four years of silent obscurity, former President George W. Bush will return the national spotlight Today for the inauguration of his presidential library in Dallas, Texas.



When Bush left office back in 2009, he was the politician that everyone in America loved to hate. His approval ratings were in the tank at 33 per cent — the lowest of any outgoing president since Richard Nixon — and just 24 per cent of Americans approved of the way he had handled the economic collapse.

On the eve of Bush’s political comeback tour, however, the American people appear to have largely forgiven and forgotten their issues with Dubya. According to a new Washington Post ABC poll, a full 47 per cent of Americans approve of Bush’s eight years in office — a seven-year high for the much-maligned former President.

While those marks still aren’t stellar, Bush appears to be having a new moment in the American imagination. From his enigmatic shower paintings to his low-key grandfatherly pride, the 43rd President has shown off his softer, folksier side since leaving office, reminding everyone why they liked him in the first place — and even miss him a little bit now.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.