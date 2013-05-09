The Full 'Great Gatsby' Soundtrack Is Finally Available Online

We teased you with the “Crazy in Love” jazz remix and Lana del Rey’s “Young and Beautiful,” but the wait is over and you can now — finally — listen to the entire “Great Gatsby” soundtrack.
Executive produced by director Baz Luhrmann and Jay-Z , the much anticipated soundtrack can currently be listened to on online service Rdio.com or purchased on iTunes.
Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Lana Del Ray, Jack White, will.i.am, Florence + The Machine, The XX, and others are all featured on the album.
The film opens in theatres May 10.
Here’s what a few of the music reviews are saying:
“The Jay-Z-produced musical roller coaster mixes electronica, hip-hop and rock with jazz-age sounds into a breathy, sexy, dangerous, electric result. It was to be expected from the master of mind-blowing pastiche, director Baz Luhrmann, to create a totally anachronistic companion to his lush film that works to drive the story’s point home – illusionary love, the excess of the leisure classes, the curse of money.”
“Not everything works. Lana Del Rey’s ‘Young and Beautiful’ is meant to be one of the album’s centerpieces; instead, it’s inert, a drag. But the LP conjures a consistent mood of noirish, doomed romance – and succeeds, in songs like Will.i.am’s lovably doofy ‘Bang Bang,’ in mashing up hip-hop with 1920s-style dance music.”
“Executive produced by Jay-Z (who also holds a producing credit for the film), the Gatsby soundtrack seems, on the whole, to be an extraordinary melding of vintage and contemporary sounds, fulfilling Jay-Z and Luhrmann’s goal to ‘translate Jazz Age sensibilities’ into something that can speak to, and enchant, the modern listener.”
Now listen to a few of the songs in their entirety and judge for yourselves:
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.