11 'Great Gatsby' Book Covers From Around The World

The original cover of ‘The Great Gatsby’ (left) and the movie tie-in edition (right).

The first cover of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s “The Great Gatsby” in 1925 features the artwork of Francis Cugat.



“Celestial Eyes,” the name of the painting, is inarguably one of the most recognisable book covers ever created.

Fitzgerald took such a fancy to the artwork that he wrote it into the book.

If you head to bookstores now, you may be hard-pressed to find those eyes staring out at you.

Last week, publisher Scribner released a movie tie-in edition of the classic featuring Leonardo DiCaprio looking out at the reader with Carey Mulligan looking distantly onward below.

If you’re partial to the original jacket, don’t worry. You can still purchase the classic look.

The New York Times reports Scribner sells approximately 500,000 copies of the book each year.

Since its initial printing in 1925, “The Great Gatsby” has been translated into 42 languages including Spanish, French, and Russian.

Though Cugat’s book jacket is the most iconic one to associate the book with today, its far from the only fancy book art.

We’ve compiled some of the different covers of the book since its launch.

“The Great Gatsby” is in theatres May 10.

There are many variations on the American version of the novel. Many reference the lavishness and looks of the roaring ’20s:

Bantam

This version cleverly hides Daisy’s face to keep the illusion of her face.

While another highlights Gatsby’s car from the trailer.

PenguinThis one references the green light from the book.

Great GatsbyA movie tie-in with the 1949 film features Alan Ladd in one of the novel’s end scenes. Note the line at the top, “The Great Novel Of The Sinful Twenties.”

BantamIn other countries, the book looks really different. Here’s one version of a book in China.

This Russian paperback is more regal.

Thaning & AppelA Swedish version of the book depicts a climactic scene from the book.

This French cover suggests a meeting between Gatsby and Daisy.

And a Spanish cover shows part of Gatsby’s car.

