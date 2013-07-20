10 Extravagant Items Fit For The Royal Baby's Nursery

The Royal Baby Watch begins in earnest today as Kate Middleton was reportedly helicoptered to London from her parents’ home.



But it still remains to be seen: How will Kate and William decorate the nursery?

A child who could one day be the future king or queen of England needs a bedroom to match, which is where PoshTots comes in. PoshTots, known for its luxury kids furniture, has the poshest in baby room décor.

We’re talking cribs that cost upwards of $5,000, and playhouses that put your old pillow fort to shame.

The company’s lavish furnishings have even adorned children’s bedrooms of clients such as Julia Roberts, the Trumps, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Heidi Klum, according to Style Weekly.

We found 10 pieces of PoshTots’ luxe furniture that would be sure to please the new prince or princess.

