The inside story of Harry and Meghan's great escape from royal life, as told by 2 comic creators

JoshAdams

Marry the prince, move into a palace – from the outside, Meghan Markle’s life sounded like a fairy tale.

That’s why Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan of Sussex shocked their family, their country, and the whole world in January with their surprise announcement that they would step back from life as members of the royal family. Their decision led to months of speculation, gossip, and leaks that continue to this day.

To help the world understand precisely what happened, Insider hired Anthony Del Col and Josh Adams – two accomplished comics creators who previously told the full story of why Trump was impeached, and what he got away with – to tell this royal tale.

The resulting comic is an illustrated look at how old scars can still feel fresh; the fraught relationships within the royal family, and their relation to the press; and why one of the world’s most famous royals would relinquish his title of prince.

Insider is proud to present The Great Escape.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.