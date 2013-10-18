Here's A Great Documentary Short On The University Of Alabama's Segregation Problem

Vice

has a great short documentaryon the racial divisions many students feel at the University of Alabama.

UA has been in the news lately for an article this summer on segregation in the Greek system that is still making waves. Vice’s documentary — titled “Black, White & Greek” — highlights much of the student effort to combat the school’s segregation, including an on-campus protest last month.

The video also features great interviews with family members — including the UA-trustee grandfather — of one of the black students who did not receive a sorority bid this year.

Check out the video here >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.