Here Are The Amazing colour Photos Of The Great Depression That Everyone Is Talking About

Photo: The Library Of Congress via Flickr
The way Americans perceive the Great Depression is in large part coloured by the fact that most photos of the era are in black and white. The familiar photos are filled with pathos, but they also make the Great Depression seem otherworldly–wholely dissimilar from the vivid colour of the struggling economy we now find ourselves in.
Recently, the Library of Congress has just released about 1,700 new photos of the early 1940s. Unlike the more familiar black-and-white shots, these photos are in colour. And they cast the tail end of the Depression in a different–and, unsettlingly, more familiar–light.
Because The Daily Mail is talking about them today, they’re getting a lot of buzz again.
Saying grace before the barbecue dinner at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fair
1940 Oct., Lee, Russell,, 1903-1986,, photographer.
Getting ready to serve the barbecue dinner at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fair
1940 Oct., Lee, Russell,, 1903-1986,, photographer.
At the Vermont state fair, Rutland
1941 Sept., Delano, Jack,, photographer.
At the Vermont state fair, Rutland
1941 Sept., Delano, Jack,, photographer.
At the Vermont state fair, Rutland
1941 Sept., Delano, Jack,, photographer.
Melrose Park (near Chicago), Ill, C&NWRR. William London has been a railroad worker 25 years - now working at the roundhouse at the Proviso yards (LOC) (1940s)
C & NW RR, a general view of a classification yard at Proviso Yard, Chicago, Ill.
1942 Dec., Delano, Jack,, photographer.
A woman's work is never done: Mrs Viola Sievers, one of the wipers at the roundhouse, giving a giant 'H' class locomotive a bath of live steam in Clinton, Iowa, April 1943
Joseph Klesken washing up after a day's work at the rip tracks at Proviso yards of the C & NW RR., Chicago, Ill., 1943
Joseph Klesken washing up after a day's work at the rip tracks at Proviso yards of the C & NW RR., Chicago, Ill.
1943 April, Delano, Jack,, photographer.
Part of the South Water Street freight depot of the Illinois Central Railroad in Chicago, Illinois, May 1943
Part of the South Water Street freight depot of the Illinois Central Railroad in Chicago, Illinois, May 1943
Trucks unloading at the inbound freight house of the Illinois Central Railroad, South Water Street freight terminal, Chicago, Ill., 1943
Trucks unloading at the inbound freight house of the Illinois Central Railroad, South Water Street freight terminal, Chicago, Ill.
1943 April, Delano, Jack,, photographer.
Children gathering potatoes on a large farm, vicinity of Caribou, Aroostook County, Me. Schools do not open until the potatoes are harvested. (October 1940)
Women workers employed as wipers in the roundhouse having lunch in their rest room, Chicago and Northwest Railway Company. Clinton, Iowa (April 1943)
Women workers employed as wipers in the roundhouse having lunch in their rest room, Chicago and Northwest Railway Company. Clinton, Iowa (April 1943)
Distributing surplus commodities, St. Johns, Arizona (October 1940)
Bayou Bourbeau plantation, a FSA cooperative, Natchitoches, La. (August 1940)
Chopping cotton on rented land near White Plains. White Plains, Greene County, Georgia (June 1941)
Shasta dam under construction. California (June 1942)
Harvesting corn, Pie Town, New Mexico (October 1940)
Brockton, Mass., Dec. 1940, second-hand plumbing store
Main Street, Creede, Colorado -- main street at the mouth of Willow Creek Canyon. (December 1942)
fertiliser wagon with 'Springfield' on its side (c. 1940)
Rodeo at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fair (October 1940)
Homesteader and his children eating barbecue at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fair
1940 Oct., Lee, Russell,, 1903-1986,, photographer.
Jack Whinery and his family, homesteaders, Pie Town, New Mexico
1940 Sept., Lee, Russell,, 1903-1986,, photographer.
Parris Island, S.C., barrage balloon
1942 May, Palmer, Alfred T.,, photographer.
Trucks outside of a starch factory, Caribou, Aroostook County, Me. There were almost 50 trucks in the line. Some had been waiting for 20-four hours for the potatoes to be graded and weighed
1940 Oct., Delano, Jack,, photographer.
Jim Norris and wife, homesteaders, Pie Town, New Mexico
1940 Oct., Lee, Russell,, 1903-1986,, photographer.
Tying a ribbon on a calf's tail was one of the feature attractions at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fair rodeo, 1940
Tying a ribbon on a calf's tail was one of the feature attractions at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fair rodeo
1940 Oct., Lee, Russell,, 1903-1986,, photographer.
Co-op orange packing plant, Redlands, Calif. Workman is doing the preliminary sorting, picking out the discards. Santa Fe, 1943
Co-op orange packing plant, Redlands, Calif. Workman is doing the preliminary sorting, picking out the discards. Santa Fe trip
1943 March, Delano, Jack,, photographer.
Mrs. Virginia Young (right) whose husband was one of the first casualties of World War II, is a supervisor in the Assembly and Repairs Department of the Naval Air Base. Ethel Mann operates an electric drill. (1942)
Pearl Harbor widows have gone into war work to carry on the fight with a personal vengeance, Corpus Christi, Texas. Mrs. Virginia Young (right) whose husband was one of the first casualties of World War II, is a supervisor in the Assembly and Repairs Department of the Naval Air Base. Her job is to find convenient and comfortable living quarters for women workers from out of the state, like Ethel Mann, who operates an electric drill.
1942 August, Hollem, Howard R.,, photographer.
Lucile Mazurek, age 29, ex-housewife, husband going into the service. Working on black-out lamps to be used on the gasoline trailers in the Air Force, Heil and Co., Milwaukee, Wisconsin, (1943)
Lucile Mazurek, age 29, ex-housewife, husband going into the service. Working on black-out lamps to be used on the gasoline trailers in the Air Force, Heil and Co., Milwaukee, Wisconsin
1943 Feb., Hollem, Howard R.,, photographer.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.