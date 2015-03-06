9 great deals on golf equipment [up to 48%]

Spring is finally around the corner, which means you can go ahead and start thinking about your golf game.

The TaylorMade SLDR mini driver is for people who want some improvements in their driving.

Reviewers note that it’s easy to control.

Price: $US279.99 $US149.99 [46% off]

These balls are good for the price, and are more responsive than other options, according to reviewers.

“A good ball for distance as well as getting control to improve,” one reviewer wrote.

Price: $US8.99

Meanwhile, these balls feel great off the club, and lead to a “good distance for slower swing speeds,” according to reviewers.

“Soft feel with excellent control and distance,” one wrote.

Price: $US27.50 $US19.99 [27% off]

If you’re just starting to get serious about golf, these are a great set of clubs for a beginner.

Price: $US399.99 $US297.99 [26%]

Another great option for people just starting to learn the game.

We recommend getting this set as a holiday or birthday gift for any newbie golfer in your life.

Price: $US500.00 $US357.55 [28% 0ff]

If you want to spend some extra time practicing indoors (at home or even at the office!) we recommend one of these.

Price: $US49.99 $US42.74 [15%]

Here’s a sensor that will measure your swing speed.

It can also be used for baseball — in case you happen to dabble in both games.

Price: $US119.95 $US94.79

[21% off]

A sturdy, durable bag that comes with loads of pockets for gloves, balls and tees.

Plus it’s relatively lightweight and easy to carry around.

Price: $US234.00 $US120.53 [48% off]

Here’s a great putter, that, as one reviewer put it, “will turn a decent putter into a great putter.”

Price: $US185.00 $US109.99 [41% off]

