Great Credit Cards For College Students

Are you a busy college student with good credit looking for new credit card offers? Here’s an updated Outlaw hand-picked round up of the best credit cards for undergrads and full-time grad students.



Citi Forward For College Students — This Visa card offers up to 7 months of 0% intro APR, no annual fee, and no co-signer required if it’s one of your first credit cards.

Citi mtvU Platinum Select — Another Visa card offering up to 7 months of 0% intro APR and no annual fee. Plus, college students using this card can earn “up to 4,000 ThankYou® Points every year for maintaining a good GPA.”

Chase Freedom Visa — Use that link to receive $100 Bonus Cash Back after spending only $500 within the first three months. No annual fee and 0% intro APR for 12 months on balance transfers; 6 months of 0% intro APR on purchases. Earn 1% cash back on all purchases, and 5% cash back in rotating quarterly bonus categories.

Discover Student Card — Choose from over 100 different card designs when you sign up for this college student-targeted credit card online at Discover’s web site. 0% intro APR for the first 9 months and no annual fee, plus 1% cash back on purchases. 5% cash back in rotating bonus categories, such as travel, department stores, gas, groceries, restaurants, etc.

Southwest Rapid Rewards Plus — A Visa Signature card; we recommend it for responsible college students since you earn 20,000 Bonus Points after your first purchase if you use that link to apply. And those bonus points won’t ever expire, nor are there ‘blackout dates’ — so use them toward a Spring Break or summer flight to Cancun, Vegas, or wherever you and your friends end up deciding to go.

You will earn an additional 1 point for each $1 spent on your Southwest credit card, and 3,000 bonus points each year on your cardmember anniversary date.

Disclosures: I used to review credit cards for a living. Also, my web site has a financial relationship with certain card issuers, including Chase and Barclays Bank.

