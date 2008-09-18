GREAT CRASH of 2008 (Continued)

LATEST: Massive central bank liquidity injection halts market slide, at least for now: Asia recovered from deepest losses, Europe up, and US futures up.

UPDATE: Goldman and Morgan recovered (somewhat…Morgan dropped 24%). The market didn’t, though. Dow down 449 points. Morgan Stanley says it has the “smartest people in the firm” working on trying to figure out how to save the place. One solution is having merger talks with Wachovia.

On the positive side, stocks are getting closer to fair value (defined as their long-term average relative to cyclically adjusted earnings). On the negative side, they’re not there yet. And on the really negative side, that’s their average because they spend half the time below that level.

The good news: sentiment is now so appallingly negative (understandably) that we’re almost certain to have a snap-back soon. After that, though? Probably a lot more room to fall.

EARLIER: If this is what happens when the Fed bails out AIG with an $85 billion loan, we hate to think what the market would look like if it hadn’t.

In the spotlight this afternoon are Morgan Stanley (MS) and Goldman Sachs (GS), the two remaining Wall Street investment banks, which Nouriel Roubini continues to predict are toast unless they rapidly find merger partners (of which there are few: HSBC and JP Morgan jump to mind). Morgan and Goldman reported fine Q3 results yesterday, and here’s what the market thinks of them as of 1:50PM ET:

Goldman: -25%

Morgan: -37%

On its conference call yesterday, Goldman fiercely resisted the idea that it needed a partner. Morgan Stanley CEO John Mack, meanwhile, has let it be known that he has no intention of becoming Dick Fuld. He’d better hurry.

Morgan Stanley’s Mack: I’m Not Pulling a Dick Fuld

