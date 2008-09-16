GREAT BAILOUT OF 2008

* Wimpy Fed caving, close to AIG bailout plan
* AIG’s Greenberg: Need bridge loan or we’re toast
* Today’s crisis: AIG gasping for air
* DOW Down 500: Not Bad (Considering), But Also Not Bottom
* Are your bank deposits safe? Not exactly.
* Roubini: Goldman and Morgan toast, too: should find buyers immediately
* Bank of America stock crushed on bizarrely high Merrill bid
* Hosed Lehman employees pick through wreckage
* Lehman Toast, Bank of America buys Merrill for $29
* Fed now taking equities as collateral? Are they nuts?
* Why did BOFA pay $29 for Merrill when it could have gotten it for $10?
