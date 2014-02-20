A Wonderful Craigslist Ad Will Make You Want To Spend $US3,000 On A 27-Year-Old Mercedes

Craigslist This 1987 Mercedes-Benz SEL 560 is up for sale on Craigslist.

The over-the-top Craiglist ad is an art form, and we’ve seen some impressive works from those looking to sell fixed gear bikes and a 1995 Pontiac Grand Am GT.

The latest entry into the Pantheon on crazy good Craigslist ads comes from Dallas, and it’s for a 1987 Mercedes-Benz SEL 560.

So why should you spend $US2,750 on a 27-year-old car with more than 220,000 miles on the odometer?

Here are some choice quotes from the ad, edited for profanity:

Yes, it was awesome. . . and this one still is. Why? Because it is a 27-year old vintage road-treasure that has seen four presidents, the invention of Al Gore’s Internet and the rise, fall and death of Kurt Cobain. It’s old enough to vote, get an MBA and Botox, travel around Europe and move out of its parents’ garage. It also has about 237,000 original miles. I say ‘about’ since the speedometer stopped working at 222,060 miles — but why should you care? Because that’s the mother-f—ing distance to the MOON! Yes. This car has basically been driven to and PAST the freaking moon — THE ONE IN SPACE.

On drive quality:

I have personally driven this car from San Diego to Dallas on an almost non-stop road trip. The steering wheel is big, fluid and offers just enough resistance and connection to the road to give you the impression that you are not only in charge of the car, but also of your entire life’s destiny.Driving it for any distance is empowering and can make you feel you can go anywhere. In fact, this car has plowed effortlessly through Death Valley, dodged falling rocks in Arizona, stared into the depth’s of the Grand Canyon and climbed mountainous icy hills in Colorado.

On reliability:

One of the most outstanding features of this car is that it starts — anytime, anywhere. Whether it’s 105* or -5*, F the car’s engine turns over and roars to life with one simple twist of the key. There’s no fumbling, cranking, pumping the pedal, stalling or waiting for the zombies to come and kill you. Fact: This car would NEVER be featured as a get-away-car in a zombie horror film because it would get you away from whatever is trying to eat, dissolve, melt, vaporize, mate, shoot or kill you.

On air conditioning:

On this particular model, the AC works as long as you fill it with Freon each and every freaking summer. Alternatively, I’d suggest dressing cool and opening up the huge sunroof to let God’s air cool you down.Seersucker is a very cool fabric and a dripping of timeless style AND it looks smashing with this car. During the winter, prepare to warm the flesh off your buns with the seat warmers, which are tucked underneath the blue, aged leather seats.

Here’s the car in question:

Read the full listing on Craigslist.

