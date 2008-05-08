Great Companies Make Great Investments--Right? Wrong. See Cisco

From CLUSTERSTOCK: If you want to be a smart investor, you should scour the earth for high-quality companies and then make big bets on them–right? Wrong. You should find high-quality companies that you can buy at low prices. The high-quality part doesn’t do you a bit of good if you pay too much.



Case in point?

Cisco (CSCO).

Cisco’s a great company, right? Hell, yes. It dominates a rapidly growing industry with a fabulous future, and it has been growing like a weed since the early 1990s. If you bought Cisco in the late 1990s, however, you paid waaaaay too much for it…

