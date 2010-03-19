Great Chart Of How It Looks When An ETF Dies

Via our friend @sellputs, here’s a chart of the UltraShort Oil & Gas ProShares (DUG) ETF.
This particular ETF — on a daily basis — aims to move double the inverse of the Dow Jones US Oil & Gas Index. But like many ETFs it just rots and rots over time, so while it may be fine as an asset for a day trade, you’re sadly mistaken if you think it’s a passive investment.
But even as a trade, watch how the volume has shrunk over time.
