13 great pieces of career advice you never hear

Tech Hub/flickr Take advantage of everything you can learn from your colleagues.

There’s plenty of stale career advice out there: Go the extra mile. Do what you love. Always be the first one there and the last to leave.

But the Quora thread “What are a few pieces of unique career advice that nobody ever mentions?” provides something different: valuable career advice that we haven’t heard a million times before.

We picked out 13 of the best responses for a fresh take on how to make the most out of your career.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.