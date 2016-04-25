13 great pieces of career advice you never hear

Emmie Martin
Coworkers bossTech Hub/flickrTake advantage of everything you can learn from your colleagues.

There’s plenty of stale career advice out there: Go the extra mile. Do what you love. Always be the first one there and the last to leave.

But the Quora thread “What are a few pieces of unique career advice that nobody ever mentions?” provides something different: valuable career advice that we haven’t heard a million times before.

We picked out 13 of the best responses for a fresh take on how to make the most out of your career.

Don't overload yourself.

Adam Berry/Getty Images

'Don't look too busy. I've seen smart and dedicated employees fail to get promoted, because they have taken on too much, working too hard, and appeared too frazzled. If you appear stressed, people will think you aren't prepared to take on more, and you'll miss opportunities for new and innovative projects.' -- Mira Zaslove

Respect common spaces.

'Never, ever cook fish in the office microwave.' -- Ryan Harvey

Go to happy hour.

Drinking in Prague by Kristoffer Trolle © 2016, Flickr, licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 License.

'In a new job, accept those first few invitations to lunch or happy hour. If you decline them, for whatever reason, they will stop, and you may find yourself an inadvertent outsider.' -- Laura Cooke

Seek out tasks that aren't directly assigned.

'As you move up, your future success depends on doing unassigned work and responsibilities. Anyone who made it past the hiring process can do the assigned job at the company, but it takes a lot more to deliver value to the company that wasn't assigned or even thought of.' -- Victor Wong

Show other people that they're a priority to you.

DESIGN FOR ENTREPRENEURS: BUSINESS MODELS, PLANS AND PROTOTYPES by Ivan Gushchin/Strelka InstituteStrelka Institute for Media, Architecture and Design © 2016, Flickr, licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 License.

'Understand when people see you check your phone at every call, then don't answer when they call, they then know you put them on a low priority.' -- Mike Leary

Go out of your way to help others.

'Help others even if there is no direct benefit to yourself. It takes so little energy to answer questions, provide referrals, open doors, etc., for people who need your help, even if doing so offers you nothing immediate in return. Your efforts will be rewarded in the future in wholly unexpected ways.' --
Scott Wainner

Keep in touch with old colleagues.

'The network of people you know who leave your current company are often times more valuable to you than those with your company.' -- James Schek

Understand your weaknesses.

'The weaknesses that you're unaware of will hurt you the most. This is your blind spot. You must determine your hidden weaknesses and work to overcome them, and you're going to need help from others to do this.' -- David Osborne

Learn from those around you.

DESIGN FOR ENTREPRENEURS: BUSINESS MODELS, PLANS AND PROTOTYPES by Ivan Gushchin/Strelka InstituteStrelka Institute for Media, Architecture and Design © 2016, Flickr, licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 License.

'When you want to learn some skill, look around for someone who is already good at it. Then just watch what they do, and copy it. Find what works for you, and modify it to your own abilities and style.' -- John Caprani

Take the pressure off your boss.

'Ask your boss what his biggest problem is, and make it go away.' -- Victoria Backaitis

Practice gratitude.

Looking forward... by Xiaojun Deng © 2016, Flickr, licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 License.

'Entitlement is a career killer. Focus on staying grateful and working hard rather than feeling that things are owed to you.' -- Scott Miker

Don't get caught up in getting ahead.

'Don't just look up -- look laterally as well, because people with diverse experience usually progress faster than people with more experience.' -- Vikrant Vaidya

Find ways to improve workflow.

TechHub by Marta Lamovsek-46 © 2016, Flickr, licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 License.

'Try to make the next person's job down the line easier. For example, if you are working on a project that goes through different hands, see what kinds of things you can do on your end that will make the process flow easier for the next person who performs the next step.' -- Richard Gary Butler

