These 10 cookbooks by Great British Baking Show contestants will bring out your inner star baker

You can count me as a Great British Baking Show (or Great British Bake Off, for UK viewers) superfan; I have watched every season three or four times. And after so many GBBS marathons, it’s only natural that I started to wonder what happened to some of my favorite contestants after they hung up their aprons. Did they go on to become successful pastry chefs or bakery owners? Or did they return to their old jobs? Turns out, quite a few have gone on to write cookbooks, building on the brands they established under the big white tent.
Below, I’ve rounded up Great British Baking Show contestant cookbooks to suit every baking style, whether you’re looking to fine-tune your sourdough bread technique, want to add some unexpected flavor combos (like buttermilk hibiscus) to your dessert repertoire, or think the best part of baking a cake is decorating it. And, while I included each contestant’s season, I didn’t mention whether or not they were eliminated; no spoilers here!
Here are 10 cookbooks from contestants on the Great British Baking Show.
“Baking with Kim-Joy: Cute and Creative Bakes to Make You Smile” by Kim-Joy, Amazon and Barnes and Noble
Kim-Joy was known for her quirky style and exquisite decoration on the 2018 Baking Show season. She has released two cookbooks so far, including a Christmas one, and she has another collection of celebratory recipes set to come out September 2021. You can make some of her signature Baking Show dishes like choux-bun turtles or tackle ornate bread loaves. Everything is sure to be delicious and adorable.
“Nadiya Bakes: Over 100 Must-Try Recipes for Breads, Cakes, Biscuits, Pies, and More” by Nadiya Hussain, Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and Bookshop
One of the biggest stars to come out of Baking Show, Nadiya Hussain has three cookbooks out to date. Though Hussain once baked a cake for the queen of England, her recipes aren’t just made for royalty. Just like those featured in her family favorites collection, Hussain’s recipes are accessible for expert bakers and weekend chefs, and often feature fun twists on classic British baked goods (think blueberry and lavender scone pizza or croissant pudding).
“Crumb: A Baking Book” by Ruby Tandoh, Amazon and Bookshop
Explore the pared back recipes of 2013 contestant Ruby Tandoh, remembered fondly for her messy workstation and amazing flavors. “Crumb” was her first baking collection, and has been followed by “Flavour: Eat What You Love” and a new release in October 2021 called “Cook As You Are.” Tandoh’s recipes are adaptable and simple, teaching the reader the basics and leaving the decorations and flavor combinations in your hands.
“Cheeky Treats: 70 Brilliant Bakes and Cakes” by Liam Charles, Amazon and Barnes and Noble
Liam Charles’s laugh was infectious on the 2017 season of Baking Show, but his baking was no joke. With flavors often inspired by his friends from University, Charles modernized bakes to suit his tastes, which frequently involved peanut butter. “Cheeky Treats” is his first book, and alongside recipes for cakes like a Banana Chocolate Swiss, Charles includes tips and tricks in a joking, familiar tone.
“The Wicked Baker: Cakes and Treat to Die For” by Helena Garcia, Amazon and Barnes and Noble
Helena Garcia was committed to her spooky style in every bake during the 2019 season, so it is no surprise her cookbook sticks to the same theme. The exteriors of these bakes are intentionally dark and creepy, but the flavors inside are bright and delicious. The recipes are not highly complex and the directions are simple; this may not be the book for a champion baker, but it is definitely one to pull off the shelf for a spooky showstopper.
“The New Way to Cake: Simple Recipes with Exceptional Flavor” Benjamina Ebuehi, Amazon and Target
Based on fact that nothing is better than a giant slice of cake, Bejamina Ebuehi filled this book with new cake recipes and old favorites from the 2016 Baking Show season. Treats like Hibiscus Buttermilk Cake focus on unique flavor combinations, and have minimal decoration so the taste is the star of the show.
“Crave: Brilliantly Indulgent Recipes” by Martha Collison, Amazon and Barnes and Noble
The 2014 season’s youngest baker, Martha Collison, encourages us all to give in to our cravings. All the “Crave” recipes are categorized by their predominant flavor, as well as the preparation and cook time. This way, you can evaluate your culinary wants and act on an urgent need for cheesy bread or a simmering longing for coffee cake. Collison’s first book, “Twist Creative Ideas to Reinvent Your Baking,” takes old favorites and turns them into surprising new treats.
“Comfort: Delicious Bakes and Family Treats” by Candice Brown, Amazon and Barnes and Noble
Candice Brown says all food should be comfort food, and her recipes are inspired by her own joyful memories of cooking with and for loved ones. This is Brown’s first book after her success on the 2016 season, but if you love this one, “Happy Cooking” will be released in October of 2021. “Comfort” has a variety of sweet and savory dishes, from boiled fruit cake to beef and ale pies.
“Sourdough: Slow Down, Make Bread” by James Morton, available at Amazon and Barnes and Noble
Sourdough starters helped many people through long days stuck at home, but if you’re determined to perfect this hobby, James Morton’s book can help. He has fine-tuned his bread-making techniques since the 2013 season of The Great British Baking Show, and this cookbook is just one of his bread-focused collections. “Sourdough” takes you through caring for a starter and how to make sourdough staples like a country loaf or Danish rye.
“Chetna’s 30-Minute Indian: Quick and Easy Everday Meals” by Chetna Makan, available at Amazon and Barnes and Noble
Bright and complex flavor combinations were Chetna Makan’s signature in the 2014 season. Since then, she has released five cookbooks that pull from traditional Indian recipes and incorporate her own twists. Makan’s 2021 release, “Chetna’s 30-Minute Indian” is perfect for a busy cook who wants to explore new flavors on a quick turnaround. For sweeter bakes, “Cardamom Trail” features cakes and desserts infused with Indian flavors.