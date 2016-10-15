'The Great British Bake Off' star Nadiya Hussain is staying with the BBC

Nadiya Hussain, the winner of the 2015 version of “The Great British Bake Off,” has signed a deal to continue making shows for the BBC.

Hussain was catapulted to fame by the baking show, sparking widespread speculation that she might follow the Love Productions format from the BBC to Channel 4 next year.

But in a statement, released by the BBC, she proclaimed her loyalty to broadcaster.

“Since winning ‘The Great British Bake Off’ I’ve been lucky to have had some amazing opportunities with the BBC. I believe that making it my home gives me the scope to work across such a unique range of diverse and interesting projects,” she said.

Her first solo show for the BBC was “The Chronicles of Nadiya” and she regularly makes films for BBC1’s flagship magazine programme “The One Show.”

BBC director of content Charlotte Moore said: “Nadiya is exciting new talent and it’s been great watching her thrive creatively since she won Bake Off last year. She has a refreshingly authentic voice, great warmth and charisma and a natural ability to connect with audiences. I’m really looking forward to exploring new territories and perspectives with her.”

