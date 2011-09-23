This Is The Advertising Campaign The UK Hopes Will Make Everyone Forget About The Riots

Henry VIII would have known how to deal with the riots. Just ask Anne Boleyn.

In the 1997 the UK launched a campaign dubbed “Cool Britannia” in an attempt to turn heads towards the British Isles and boost tourism.It was largely a success; it was a time of economic boom and the UK had a group of celebrities that it could easily champion to fulfil the slogan (see Brit Pop titans Oasis if you need an example).



Fast forward to today and British Prime Minister David Cameron is once again trying to ramp up the appeal of his country via a slogan-ridden campaign, this time entitled “Great Britain.”

However, things are a little different this time round. The economic picture is bleak. Rather than the hope that surrounded a young Tony Blair in 1997, there is already serious doubts in the ability of Britain’s coalition government.

It’s led to some questioning the campaign. The Telegraph proposed that while this kind of campaign is not always linked to economic circumstance, it’s probably doubtful that the new £500,000 ($768,000) scheme will catch on in quite the same way as “Cool Britannia.”

Harsher criticism has come from the Daily Mail. The newspaper has accused Cameron of hypocrisy, reminding its readers of the Prime Minister’s quotes about “broken Britain” just a few weeks ago.

Whether it will be a success or not, who knows, but we thought we’d let you have a look at the posters the UK is hoping will vanish those memories of this summer’s disturbances.

