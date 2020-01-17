A remote island in Ireland is looking for 2 friends to live there for free and run its coffee shop

Lukasz Pajor/Shutterstock Ireland’s The Great Blasket Island is looking for two people to work and live on the island for six months.

The Great Blasket Island is a remote island located a few miles off the coast of Ireland.

The Great Blasket’s tourism centre posted on Twitter looking for two people to manage accommodations and the coffee shop on the island from April to October 2020.

The Twitter listing did not include a salary for the position, though it stated that the island will pay for the employees’ room and board.

The island has no electricity or WiFi, and The Great Blasket website notes that the area has “limited” drinking water.

Interest in living off the grid continues to grow, with people choosing to live in tents or even in pods to escape “regular” life.

If you’ve been hoping to unplug, Ireland might be the place for you.

The Great Blasket Island, a remote landmass off the coast of Ireland, is looking for two people to move to and work on the island for six months. Its tourism centre posted a listing for the job on Twitter.

** Job Vacancy **

A unique position required – looking for long term management of Island Accommodation and Coffee Shop. Couple or two friends.

1st April 2020 – October 2020 accommodation and food provided.

Email Alice on [email protected] for more information pic.twitter.com/RJFfrr4QDH — Great Blasket Island (@gbisland) January 10, 2020

“** Job Vacancy ** A unique position required – looking for long term management of Island Accommodation and Coffee Shop. Couple or two friends. 1st April 2020 – October 2020 accommodation and food provided,” the tweet read.

Employees would hold their jobs from April to October, and the tourism centre would cover the fees of room and board.

The tweet did not list a salary rate for the job.

The Great Blasket Island is the largest of a group of islands called the “Blaskets,” which are off the west coast of the Irish mainland, as the Great Blasket website explains.

Noel O Neill – Lens Alive / Shutterstock The Great Blasket Island is off the west coast of Ireland.

The island is known for its wildlife, but its rough terrain has made it an unpopulated area. The largest amount of people that ever lived in the Blaskets was 160, according to the Smithsonian.

“In the past few years, a number of the houses have been restored and amenities provided for visitors to the island,” the Blasket tourism site states.

However, the website also notes that “drinking water is a limited commodity on the Island,” requesting that visitors bring their own.

The island also has no WiFi, electricity, or hot water for showers, according to RTE.

“It’s intense and tough but it’s a very unique position,” Alice Hayes, who is responsible for posting the job advertisement, told RTE. “It’s back to basics – fires, candles, stoves, wildlife, and nature.”

You can email [email protected] to learn more about the job openings.

