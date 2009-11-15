Black Friday Deals On Gadgets (So Far)

Some of this year’s Black Friday deals — sales for the day after Thanksgiving — have started to leak. Here’s a bunch of gadget deals we’ve tracked down so far, via sites like dealnews.com.Target
- Need for Speed Shift for Xbox 360 or Sony PS3 $37
- Lexar Media 4GB Twist-and-Turn 2.0 USB Drive $10
- Xbox 360 120GB Elite Game System Bundle + Free $50 Gift Card $300
- XBOX 360 Elite Call of Duty Super Bundle + Free $50 Gift Card $400
- Kodak Z915 10MP 10x Optical Zoom Digital Camera $129
- Polaroid V130 Digital Camcorder $39
- Nintendo DSi Handheld Game System w/ 5 Preloaded Applications $170
- RCA 7″ Portable DVD Player $47
- Apple 32GB iPod Touch $295
- Apple 8GB iPod Nano $145
- Garmin NUVI 1350T 4.3″ Touch-Screen Portable GPS $179
- Sony Blu-ray Player $150
- Western Digital Elements 1TB Desktop Hard Drive $60
OfficeDepot
- Vivitar 8.1MP Digital Camera Bundle w/ Case, Photography for Dummies Book, & Tripod $50
- TomTom XL 330 4.3″ Widescreen Portable GPS $98
- Samsung T260HD 26″ 1080p Widescreen LCD HDTV $300
Kmart
- Sony W180 10.1MP 3x Optical Zoom Digital Camera $100
- TracFone LG Bluetooth Camera Flip Phone $20
- Sylvania 4GB MP3/ Video Player $20
- Element 26″ 720p LCD HDTV $250
Staples
- Sony Intel Core 2 Duo 15.5″ Laptop w/ 4GB RAM & 320GB HDD $650
- Dell AMD Athlon II X2 215 Desktop w/ 4GB RAM, 640GB HDD & 20″ Monitor $500
- Acer 23″ 1080p Widescreen LCD w/ VGA & DVI Inputs $140
- Nikon Black Coolpix L100 10MP 15x Zoom Digital Camera $200
- Coby 2GB MP3 Player $15
- TomTom XXL 530S 5″ Widescreen Portable GPS w/ Text-To-Speech $150
