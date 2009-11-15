Black Friday Deals On Gadgets (So Far)

Nick Saint
Some of this year’s Black Friday deals — sales for the day after Thanksgiving — have started to leak. Here’s a bunch of gadget deals we’ve tracked down so far, via sites like dealnews.com.Target

  • Need for Speed Shift for Xbox 360 or Sony PS3 $37
  • Lexar Media 4GB Twist-and-Turn 2.0 USB Drive $10
  • Xbox 360 120GB Elite Game System Bundle + Free $50 Gift Card  $300
  • XBOX 360 Elite Call of Duty Super Bundle + Free $50 Gift Card  $400
  • Kodak Z915 10MP 10x Optical Zoom Digital Camera  $129
  • Polaroid V130 Digital Camcorder $39
  • Nintendo DSi Handheld Game System w/ 5 Preloaded Applications  $170
  • RCA 7″ Portable DVD Player $47
  • Apple 32GB iPod Touch  $295
  • Apple 8GB iPod Nano $145
  • Garmin NUVI 1350T 4.3″ Touch-Screen Portable GPS $179
  • Sony Blu-ray Player  $150
  • Western Digital Elements 1TB Desktop Hard Drive $60

OfficeDepot

  • Vivitar 8.1MP Digital Camera Bundle w/ Case, Photography for Dummies Book, & Tripod  $50
  • TomTom XL 330 4.3″ Widescreen Portable GPS  $98
  • Samsung T260HD 26″ 1080p Widescreen LCD HDTV $300

Kmart

  • Sony W180 10.1MP 3x Optical Zoom Digital Camera $100
  • TracFone LG Bluetooth Camera Flip Phone $20
  • Sylvania 4GB MP3/ Video Player $20
  • Element 26″ 720p LCD HDTV $250

Staples

  • Sony Intel Core 2 Duo 15.5″ Laptop w/ 4GB RAM & 320GB HDD $650
  • Dell AMD Athlon II X2 215 Desktop w/ 4GB RAM, 640GB HDD & 20″ Monitor $500
  • Acer 23″ 1080p Widescreen LCD w/ VGA & DVI Inputs $140
  • Nikon Black Coolpix L100 10MP 15x Zoom Digital Camera $200
  • Coby 2GB MP3 Player $15
  • TomTom XXL 530S 5″ Widescreen Portable GPS w/ Text-To-Speech $150

