Great Barrier Reef: Major Coal Port Decision To Be Made On Christmas Eve

A decision on the expansion of the Abbott Point coal terminal in Queensland could be delayed by the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority until Christmas Eve.

The expansion, which will require the dredging of 3 million cubic metres to deepen the shipping channel, would see the Queensland government receive a boost of $40 billion, and according to the Environment Minister, Greg Hunt, see the Great Barrier Reef “be made better” reports The Sydney Morning Herald.

Environmentalists, however, remain concerned for the health and future of the reef if developments are given the O.K.

“We’ve got the largest-scale industrial development agenda the reef’s ever known at a time when the reef’s at the poorest health that it’s ever been.

“You could end up with the environment destroyed for no perceived gain at all,” Felicity Wishart, the Australian Marine Conservation Society campaign director told The SMH.

Abbott Point, which is 1 of 5 proposed mega-ports to be build along the east coast of coal and gas trade, will see port traffic double 8000 ship visits a year.

