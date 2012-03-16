8 Great Android Apps You've Been Missing Out On Lately

Photo: Android Market

One of the downsides to owning an Android phone is that Google’s app ecosystem isn’t nearly as robust as Apple’s.As a result, the best apps usually come out months after their iOS counterparts. (We’re still waiting for Instagram on Android, for example.)



So instead of a regular Apps of the Week like we do with iOS apps, we’re taking a different approach. We’ll keep track of the best Android releases every few weeks and let you know what we find.

Here’s our first batch of Android apps you should check out.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.